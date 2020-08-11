Law enforcement taking stand on Day 2 of Cayer trial
Prosecutors say Cayer killed his ex-girlfriend Sabrina Teague, 25, and Sabrina’s mother, Heesun “Sunny” Teague, 63.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Law enforcement officers are taking the stand to testify on day two of the Jacob Cayer murder trial in Brown County. Cayer is standing trial on two counts of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and one count of Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide for the June 7, 2016 attack on the Teague home in Hobart.
On Tuesday, Brown County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Zachary Holschbach was the first to take the stand. He interviewed Jacob Cayer after the murders. Holschbach testified that Cayer was “covered in dry-brownish/red, consistent with blood.”
The interview lasted about 10 hours. Cayer talked about a family scene in which is father was yelling and mother was crying. He described taking ketamine, which was prescribed to him. During the interview, Cayer stated that the “ketamine must be wearing off.”
Cayer talked about women who had “wronged him.”
On Monday, survivor Joel Kennedy was the first to take the witness stand after opening statements.
Kennedy, who was dating Sabrina Teague at the time of the attack, identified Cayer as the man who attacked them on June 7, 2016.
CLICK HERE for coverage of Joel Kennedy’s testimony
Kennedy testified that he and Sabrina arrived at Sunny’s home that evening to check in on her. Kennedy says the shower was running. Sabrina went to check on her mother and found her in the bathroom with stains on the floor. He says Cayer emerged from a laundry room and attacked them.
Kennedy says Cayer attacked Sabrina before stabbing him with a kitchen knife. Kennedy testified that he put up his arm and the blade went through. His chest was also injured. Kennedy fell back and started kicking and punching. Cayer went after Sabrina and Kennedy ran to the garage to get a shovel. Cayer and Sabrina followed to the garage. Kennedy grabbed a shovel and hit Cayer in the face with it. Kennedy ran inside the home, locked the door and called 911. While in the home, he saw a body in the bedroom wrapped in a blanket. He believed that to be Sunny Teague.
The defense questioned Kennedy about what they describe as “inconsistencies” in his statements and the timeline of the attack. On the stand, Kennedy said Sabrina was attacked first. His initial statement said he was attacked first.
The defense also asked Kennedy about why he was carrying a knife. Kennedy said that he worked at Burger King and used the knife to break down boxes. Kennedy said the knife was also for self-protection.
The defense also asked Kennedy why he ran inside the home after hitting Cayer with the shovel. “I don’t know,” Kennedy answered. He said it happened very fast and he was responding on instinct.
Brown County Deputy Raska testified that he found stab wounds on Sabrina Teague. He checked for a pulse but found no sign of life. He attempted CPR but it was too late.
After the attack, Cayer was found in some nearby woods in a “curled up” position.
A Brown County deputy testified Monday that Cayer’s hands were “bloody” and his clothing was “saturated with blood.”
Hobart-Lawrence Police Officer Randy Randloff testified that he responded to Joel Kennedy’s 911 call. Randloff said there was “blood everywhere” in the Teague home.
During opening statements, Brown County District Attorney Dave Lasee said Jacob Cayer turned the Teague home into a “real life horror movie.” Lasee said the scene was gruesome and there was “blood everywhere.” Lasee said Cayer killed Sunny Teague with a tire iron before going after Sabrina and Joel Kennedy.
The defense asked jurors to keep an open mind and to remember there are “two sides to every story.” Defense Attorney Anthony Cotton says Cayer may take the stand.
Cayer’s trial is scheduled to go through Friday, Aug. 14. Brown County Circuit Court Judge Tammy Jo Hock is presiding.
Cayer has been in and out of competency since charges were filed in 2016. Last November, a judge ordered Cayer to a mental health institution and to take medication against his objections.
Cayer demanded to be found competent and for his trial to move forward. The court ruled he was competent to stand trial.
Cayer has been through several attorneys, which has also delayed the case.
