HUMIDITY RETURNS LATER THIS WEEK

It's been a comfortable day with low humidity and plenty of sunshine. Look for pleasant conditions to continue this evening. We'll cool quickly this evening and clear skies can be expected overnight. That will provide perfect viewing for the Perseid meteor shower which is at its peak... best viewing after midnight.

Lows should dip to near 60 with mid 50s across the Northwoods. Skies will be mostly sunny on Wednesday. The low humidity does continue, but it will be a warmer day with highs into the mid 80s. The humidity does start to climb late in the day... leading to a slightly warmer night with low-to-mid 60s expected. A few more clouds should roll in for Thursday and it will be slightly humid. Highs will be in the mid 80s once again.

The dry weather should continue through Friday. It will be feeling more humid by then, and the muggier air will stick around into the weekend. That will lead to a higher chance for rain and storms developing Saturday. Highs should still be in the mid 80s and with the higher humidity, lows will stay in the mid 60s at night. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered storms continuing. It will be muggy for much of the day, but the humidity should drop late. Our weather turns quiet and more comfortable early next week with highs staying in the 70s and lows dipping into the 50s.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: W/S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2'

THURSDAY: SE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Clear and seasonable with low humidity. LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Warmer, but still comfortable with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 86 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and slightly humid. HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: Warm and humid with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 85 LOW: 65

SATURDAY: Warm and muggy with scattered storms. HIGH: 84 LOW: 65

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms. Humidity drops late. HIGH: 81 LOW: 58

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler with lower humidity. HIGH: 76 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: Comfortable with a mix of sun and clouds. Stray PM shower? HIGH: 74

