Human remains found in Waupaca Co., identification process ongoing

TOWNSHIP OF LIND, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say they have confirmed human remains have been found in Waupaca County.

According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call shortly after 4 p.m. on Sunday from a person who believed they had found human remains.

When authorities arrived, they confirmed the remains were human, however the identity of the person found is pending.

Due to an ongoing investigation, no other details are immediately available.

Multiple agencies are assisting the Sheriff’s Office, including the Wisconsin Department of Justice - Division of Criminal Investigation, the State Patrol, and the Wisconsin State Crime Lab.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.