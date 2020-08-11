Advertisement

Haz-Mat team responds to formaldehyde spill at Beaver Dam pet store

Formaldehyde was leaking from a “damaged 275 gallon tote container” in the facility
(KVLY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WBAY) - A Haz-Mat team was called to a pet store in Beaver Dam Tuesday after about 200 gallons of formaldehyde spilled.

At about 9 a.m., Beaver Dam Fire and Rescue was called to a hazardous materials leak at Animart at 1240 Green Valley Road.

Formaldehyde was leaking from a “damaged 275 gallon tote container” in the facility, according to the fire department.

All staff evacuated the building without harm.

Beaver Dam called in help from the Dodge County Hazardous Materials Team, Fox Lake, Juneau, Watertown and Fond du Lac.

The Haz-Mat team and firefighters plugged the leak and used kitty litter soak up the spill and contain it.

Animart managers arranged for a crew from Chicago to clean-up the spill.

No injuries were reported, according to Beaver Dam Fire Chief Alan Mannel.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

