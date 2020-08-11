Comfortable Weather Ahead

Following the passing of a cold front yesterday, less humid air has made it’s way into Wisconsin. Looks for sunny skies and highs in the low 80s today. Dew points will be in a more comfortable range of the middle 50s to around 60.

The rest of the week will be fairly dry and comfortable. The dew point begins to tick back up late in the week. By Friday there is a small chance for a few thunderstorms, but the chance is greater on Saturday into Sunday.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

TUESDAY: SW 5-10 KTS WAVES: 2′ OR LESS

WEDNESDAY: W-S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 2′ OR LESS

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably warm, but less humid. HIGH: 82

TONIGHT: Clear and seasonably cool. LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Still comfortable with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

THURSDAY: Warm and slightly humid. Mostly sunny. HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: Warm and humid with a mix of sun and clouds. SMALL CHANCE of spotty afternoon storms. HIGH: 83 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: Warm and humid with scattered storms. HIGH: 84 LOW: 65

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms - Especially early. HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

MONDAY: Sunny with lower humidity. HIGH: 78

