Advertisement

Brown County Fair to go on with detailed safety plan

As you’re walking around the fairgrounds you’ll notice a lot of new signs telling you that face masks are required, but if you do come without one, you won’t be questioned.
Organizers said there's a detailed plan to make sure everyone stays safe at the fair.
Organizers said there's a detailed plan to make sure everyone stays safe at the fair.(Brown County Fair)
By Aisha Morales
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -The Brown County Fair is going on as scheduled starting on the 19th, despite some concerns. As Action 2 News has reported, organizers say they have a strict plan in place to keep vendors and fair-goers safe. There’s forty or so acres of land which, according to fair organizers, is plenty of space to put distance between vendors, guests, rides, and events.

“We did do away with the ag-ventures tent that was more of a kids activity, we just felt there was no way we could have kid social distance and stay far enough apart, so we canceled that and we did cancel the veterans ceremony on Sunday,” said Steve Corrigan, Brown County Fair President.

There will be sanitation supplies for fair riders and operators will be wearing masks. Corrigan also said although there’s some changes for distance, exhibits for livestock and 4H showings will still go on. There will also be hand-washing stations.

“When we have our auction on Saturday we are not bringing the animals into the ring, there will be a video clip, for the buyers, but the judging we’re going to be splitting classes, say if we have 20 hogs in once class, we show them 2 different times,” said Corrigan.

As you’re walking around the fairgrounds you’ll notice a lot of new signs telling you that face masks are required, but if you do come without one, you won’t be questioned. Signs will also remind everyone to keep your distance and be respectful of others.

The De Pere Health Department tells Action 2 News that it has been working with fair organizers. It said the fair has a good plan in place, but it’s still concerned since it will be a large gathering, during a pandemic.

Corrigan said the event usually brings in about $60,000 for area non-profits which he said is money the community needs right now.

“It’s important for the youth, it’s important for our exhibitors, it’s important for the community, we have to get back to some functionality of life we all can’t stay at home and hide,” said Corrigan.

Corrigan said if you feel sick stay home, and if you don’t feel comfortable coming out this year, you can always try it again next year.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Scholarship honors retired police officer killed in hate crime

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Emily Matesic
The family of Phillip Thiessen has created a scholarship fund through the Fond du Lac Area Foundation to honor the retired police officer who was killed in a hate crime.

Community

Neighbors speak out against proposed warehouse in Town of Lawrence

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Kati Anderson
More than 100 neighbors attended a public hearing (in person) on Monday, to voice their concern over the future use of the site. It’s located between Mid Valley and Williams Grant Drive.

News

Day by Day Warming Shelter in Oshkosh adds summer hours to address need

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
While the pandemic has created a lot of new problems, one Oshkosh community group says it’s highlighted another, existing issue.

News

Apricity hopes for continued support from the U.S. Venture Open

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:05 PM CDT
|
By Emily Matesic
As WBAY teams up with U.S. Venture Open for a mediathon, Action 2 News is featuring some of the programs that benefit from those funds, including Apricity.

Latest News

News

Waupaca group holds rally for equality after incident during march

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 8:49 PM CDT
|
By Dakota Sherek
About a week after a protester was arrested during an altercation with Waupaca Police, another event for racial equality was held.

News

Community groups work together to help veterans in need

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 5:36 PM CDT
|
By Dakota Sherek
There’s plenty of people who now find themselves in need because of the pandemic. A couple community groups took it upon themselves to help out some veterans in green bay to ensure their basic needs can be met.

News

Make-A-Wish grants De Pere boy’s wish to be a “worker man” for the day

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
|
By Emily Matesic
A five year old boy from De Pere had his wish to be a construction worker granted by the Make-A-Wish Foundation and Miron Construction.

News

National Criminal Justice Training Center offers free police relations webinar series

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 4:06 PM CDT
|
By Dakota Sherek
NCJTC launched a series of webinars in light of current national conversation. The free online courses, offered nationwide, will take a deeper look at police and community relations, how tensions got to where they are now, and ways to move forward and improve those relationships.

News

Grant provides ‘Hope’ for homeless mothers and children

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 3:36 PM CDT
|
By Jeff Alexander
According to Director Shannon Wienandt, US Venture’s Basic Needs Giving Partnership has played a vital role.

Community

August 7 Birthday Club

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:30 AM CDT
Birthday announcements