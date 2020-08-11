Brown County Fair to go on with detailed safety plan

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -The Brown County Fair is going on as scheduled starting on the 19th, despite some concerns. As Action 2 News has reported, organizers say they have a strict plan in place to keep vendors and fair-goers safe. There’s forty or so acres of land which, according to fair organizers, is plenty of space to put distance between vendors, guests, rides, and events.

“We did do away with the ag-ventures tent that was more of a kids activity, we just felt there was no way we could have kid social distance and stay far enough apart, so we canceled that and we did cancel the veterans ceremony on Sunday,” said Steve Corrigan, Brown County Fair President.

There will be sanitation supplies for fair riders and operators will be wearing masks. Corrigan also said although there’s some changes for distance, exhibits for livestock and 4H showings will still go on. There will also be hand-washing stations.

“When we have our auction on Saturday we are not bringing the animals into the ring, there will be a video clip, for the buyers, but the judging we’re going to be splitting classes, say if we have 20 hogs in once class, we show them 2 different times,” said Corrigan.

As you’re walking around the fairgrounds you’ll notice a lot of new signs telling you that face masks are required, but if you do come without one, you won’t be questioned. Signs will also remind everyone to keep your distance and be respectful of others.

The De Pere Health Department tells Action 2 News that it has been working with fair organizers. It said the fair has a good plan in place, but it’s still concerned since it will be a large gathering, during a pandemic.

Corrigan said the event usually brings in about $60,000 for area non-profits which he said is money the community needs right now.

“It’s important for the youth, it’s important for our exhibitors, it’s important for the community, we have to get back to some functionality of life we all can’t stay at home and hide,” said Corrigan.

Corrigan said if you feel sick stay home, and if you don’t feel comfortable coming out this year, you can always try it again next year.

