Big Ten Conference announces it won’t play football this fall, will explore playing in the spring

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) - Big Ten Conference has announced it won’t play football this fall, and will explore playing in the spring.

The Big Ten Conference issued a statement Tuesday afternoon, saying its decision was based on multiple factors, and relied on the medical advice and counsel of the Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee.

In addition to football, the fall sports included in the announcement are men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball.

Decisions regarding winter and springs ports will also continue to be evaluated.

The Big Ten Conference says it will work with medical experts and governmental authorities to gather additional information and evaluate data and monitor developments regarding the pandemic to make the best decisions for student-athletes.

Kevin Warren, the Big Ten Commissioner, said Tuesday the mental and physical health and welfare of student-athletes has been at the center of every decision the conference has made regarding the ability to move forward.

“As time progressed and after hours of discussion with our Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee, it became abundantly clear that there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medical risks to allow our student-athletes to compete this fall,” said Warren.

Click here to read the full Big Ten Conference Statement.

UW-Madison is one of the 14 universities included in the conference. Other schools include Ohio State University, University of Minnesota, University of Michigan and Michigan State.

The move comes six day after the conference that includes historic programs such as Ohio State, Michigan, Nebraska and Penn State had released a revised conference-only schedule that it hoped would help it navigate a fall season with potential COVID-19 disruptions.

UW Chancellor Rebecca Blank and Athletic Director Barry Alvarez issued a joint statement Tuesday afternoon regarding the decision made by the Big Ten Conference, saying they recognize how disappointing the news is to the Badger community.

According to Blank and Alvarez, they “had hoped for many months that the return of fall collegiate sports may be an opportunity to restore some sense of normalcy”, however, they said the Big Ten’s decision “to postpone the fall 2020 sports season is the correct one.”

“It was made with the input of medical professionals and with the best interests of student-athletes, fans and staff at its core. Athletic Department staff have worked incredibly hard to create as safe an environment as possible for our teams to practice and prepare for the season, but there is simply too much unknown risk for us to proceed with the confidence we need to launch our sports seasons. At the end of the day, the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff is our top priority. Nothing is more important.” -- part of statement issued by UW Chancellor Rebecca Blank and Athletic Director Barry Alvarez

Their statement went on to say they appreciate the continued support and understanding of everyone associated with Badger Athletics and the fans who cheer them on.

Blank and Alvarez said despite the postponement, they will continue to provide support and care for the athletes.

That support includes, according to their statement, continuing the scholarships for student-athletes, as well as academic advising and support, health insurance, and meals.

University officials added they also recognize the decision will have a major financial impact on not only the Athletic Department, but many businesses and community members who rely on Badger events to support their lives. They went on to say these financial issues within Athletics are compounded by the deep financial challenges facing all of campus at this moment.

You can find the full statement from Blank and Alvarez by scrolling below.

As we all know, the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted every aspect of our lives, both personally and professionally. For many students and staff, it has brought anxiety and stress and we are all looking forward to a time when things begin to look and feel more "normal."

For many months, we had hoped that the return of fall collegiate sports might be an opportunity to restore some sense of normalcy and provide brighter moments for our university, our city and our state. Even so, today's decision by the Big Ten to postpone the fall 2020 sports season is the correct one.

It was made with the input of medical professionals and with the best interests of student-athletes, fans and staff at its core. Athletic Department staff have worked incredibly hard to create as safe an environment as possible for our teams to practice and prepare for the season, but there is simply too much unknown risk for us to proceed with the confidence we need to launch our sports seasons. At the end of the day, the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff is our top priority. Nothing is more important.

As the Big Ten statement indicates, sports are simply different from other campus activities. There is no way to preserve physical distancing during competition, and masking can make competition very difficult. There are also a variety of unknowns about the interaction of COVID-19 with extreme physical exertion. As a result, playing the fall season would pose risks that we think are not acceptable for our student-athletes and our athletic staff.

This is a difficult moment for all of us – student-athletes, coaches, staff, students, fans and local communities – whose lives are intertwined with Badger Athletics in a variety of ways.

We are all going to miss the excitement of Saturdays at Camp Randall, cheering the volleyball team in the Field House as it was headed toward another run for a National Championship, the excellence of our cross country runners and the memorable experiences that come with men's and women's soccer.

We are particularly heartbroken for the student-athletes and coaches who put so much time and effort into preparing for competition.

We also recognize that this decision will have a major financial impact on not only our Athletic Department, but the many businesses and members of our community who rely on Badger events to support their livelihoods. These financial issues within Athletics are compounded by the deep financial challenges facing all of campus at this moment.

Today's decision affects fall sports only, and we are still hopeful that we can find a path forward so that their seasons can be played in spring 2021. There are many obstacles to overcome for this to happen, but we will begin planning in case that is possible. At this point, no decisions have been made regarding winter sports.

Despite this postponement, we will continue to provide support and care for our student-athletes. That is central to our Athletic Department mission, and includes continuing their scholarships, academic advising and support, health insurance, and meals. This also includes the safe and successful opening of the fall semester on our campus, so that all students have an opportunity to move forward in their education.

We recognize how disappointing this news is to our Badger community. We appreciate the continued support and understanding of all those associated with Badger Athletics and the fans who cheer them on and look forward to the day we can safely resume competition in college athletics.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.