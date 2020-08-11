Advertisement

ASTRO EXTRA: Clear skies offer treat for stargazers

The main event is the peak of the ANNUAL PERSEID METEOR shower.
(WJHG)
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Clear skies Tuesday night (August 11) will offer a perfect opportunity to spot a number of interesting objects in the night sky.

Shortly after sunset, the planets Jupiter and Saturn rise in the southeast. They travel low in the southern horizon as the night wears on. Jupiter’s dazzlingly bright white light makes it very easy to spot. To the LEFT of Jupiter is a bright (but not AS bright) Saturn.

By 11:30 p.m., Mars is coming up over the eastern horizon. It is not quite as bright as Jupiter, but a close second. What gives Mars away is its unmistakable and obvious orange color. A short time later, the moon rises and will be located well to the lower left of Mars.

The main event is the peak of the ANNUAL PERSEID METEOR shower. This is typically one of the best meteor showers of the year. In some years it has produced as many as 100 meteors per hour. The Perseid’s are known for being bright with long tails. These meteors are actually small bits of debris associated with the orbit of the comet Swfit-Tuttle. Each year as the earth passes through this debris stream, the tiny particles enter the earth’s atmosphere at blazing fast speeds, and the friction with our atmosphere makes them burn up. That is the flash of light you will see.

Best time to watch for Perseid’s is after midnight. No binoculars are needed. Face south and look directly overhead. Here’s a hint: A reclining lawn chair will help prevent a stiff neck! Although the moon will brighten the sky a bit, viewing should still be good – especially if you’re in a place away from city lights.

If you don’t have the chance to look tonight, Wednesday should offer good views, too… But there could be a few clouds.

Follow Brad Spakowitz on Facebook for more Astro Extras.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Law enforcement taking stand on Day 2 of Cayer trial

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff and Brittany Schmidt
A Brown County deputy testified Monday that Cayer’s hands were “bloody” and his clothing was “saturated with blood.”

News

“Very frustrating”: Dr. Rai talks need for more COVID-19 testing

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Dr. Rai joined us on Action 2 News This Morning to discuss the topic and important information for parents with kids in school and school staffers.

News

What to know about Wisconsin’s Aug. 11 primary election

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Things will look a little different at the polling place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

WATCH: Things to know about election day

Updated: 7 hours ago
Heading to the polls? Things will look a little different.

Latest News

News

Teachers, parents sound off on Appleton Area School District reopening plan

Updated: 12 hours ago
Teachers, parents sound off on Appleton Area School District reopening plan

News

Community discusses Georgia Pacific Warehouse rezoning plan

Updated: 12 hours ago
Community discusses Georgia Pacific Warehouse rezoning plan

News

Teachers, parents sound off on Appleton Area School District reopening plan

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jason Zimmerman
Most of those who spoke out Monday night regarding the plan were teachers, and very few feel it’s safe to do face to face classes now.

News

State Fair cream puffs available Tuesday in Appleton

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
From 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., there will be a limited number of cream puffs, Blue Ribbon brownies and chocolate chip cookies available to buy at the Festival Foods location on W. Northland Avenue in Appleton.

News

Neenah Mayor: Former Shopko building to house partisan primary election polls

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The building will also be used as the consolidated polling location for the November 3 election.

News

Pandemic causes cancellation of Sister Bay’s Fall Festival

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Event officials announced the cancellation Monday, citing the COVID-19 pandemic and guidance on large gatherings from the CDC and the State of Wisconsin.