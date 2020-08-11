ASTRO EXTRA: Clear skies offer treat for stargazers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Clear skies Tuesday night (August 11) will offer a perfect opportunity to spot a number of interesting objects in the night sky.

Shortly after sunset, the planets Jupiter and Saturn rise in the southeast. They travel low in the southern horizon as the night wears on. Jupiter’s dazzlingly bright white light makes it very easy to spot. To the LEFT of Jupiter is a bright (but not AS bright) Saturn.

By 11:30 p.m., Mars is coming up over the eastern horizon. It is not quite as bright as Jupiter, but a close second. What gives Mars away is its unmistakable and obvious orange color. A short time later, the moon rises and will be located well to the lower left of Mars.

The main event is the peak of the ANNUAL PERSEID METEOR shower. This is typically one of the best meteor showers of the year. In some years it has produced as many as 100 meteors per hour. The Perseid’s are known for being bright with long tails. These meteors are actually small bits of debris associated with the orbit of the comet Swfit-Tuttle. Each year as the earth passes through this debris stream, the tiny particles enter the earth’s atmosphere at blazing fast speeds, and the friction with our atmosphere makes them burn up. That is the flash of light you will see.

Best time to watch for Perseid’s is after midnight. No binoculars are needed. Face south and look directly overhead. Here’s a hint: A reclining lawn chair will help prevent a stiff neck! Although the moon will brighten the sky a bit, viewing should still be good – especially if you’re in a place away from city lights.

If you don’t have the chance to look tonight, Wednesday should offer good views, too… But there could be a few clouds.

Follow Brad Spakowitz on Facebook for more Astro Extras.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.