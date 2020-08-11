Advertisement

90% increase in COVID-19 cases seen in US children over last month, report says

By Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - As students in some states return to in-person schooling amid warnings from medical experts, a new report has found a noticeable rise in COVID-19 infections among children in the United States since July.

Over the past four weeks, there’s been a 90% hike in known COVID-19 cases among U.S. children, according to a report published Monday by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association.

More than 380,000 children had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Aug. 6. Nearly 180,000 of those were reported after July 9.

The data comes from state health departments in 49 states, New York City, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and Guam. The definition of “child” varied widely across datasets with the narrowest reporting only cases in those 14 and younger and the widest including cases up to age 24.

The worst hit states are California, Florida, Arizona, Tennessee, Illinois and Georgia, which have all seen more than 15,000 cases in children.

Children represent just over 9% of the total virus cases in the U.S.

Severe symptoms still appear rare among those kids infected, making up less than 2% of hospitalizations in 20 states and New York City between May 21 and Aug. 6. However, at least 90 children have died from the disease.

“It’s not fair to say that this virus is completely benign in children,” said Dr. Sean O’Leary, vice-chair of the AAP Committee on Infectious Diseases. “We’ve had 90 deaths in children in the U.S. already in just a few months. Every year we worry about influenza in children, and there are roughly around 100 deaths in children from influenza every year.”

Researchers say an effective testing strategy should be put in place to help communities properly determine if and when to reopen schools for in-person teaching.

The report is expected to be revised weekly.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Global coronavirus cases top 20 million, doubling in 45 days

Updated: moments ago
|
By NICOLE WINFIELD, ELAINE KURTENBACH and MARK STEVENSON
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide topped 20 million, more than half of them from the United States, India and Brazil.

National

1 dead, 7 rescued after gas explosion levels Baltimore homes

Updated: moments ago
|
By JULIO CORTEZ and NATHAN ELLGREN
A natural gas explosion destroyed three row houses in Baltimore on Monday morning, killing a woman and trapping other people in the debris. At least seven people were seriously injured, and firefighters were searching for more survivors.

News

“Very frustrating”: Dr. Rai talks need for more COVID-19 testing

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Dr. Rai joined us on Action 2 News This Morning to discuss the topic and important information for parents with kids in school and school staffers.

Coronavirus

Russia registers virus vaccine, Putin’s daughter given it

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV
Putin emphasized that the vaccine underwent the necessary tests and has proven efficient, offering a lasting immunity from the coronavirus. However, scientists at home and abroad have been sounding the alarm that the rush to start using the vaccine before Phase 3 trials could backfire.

National Politics

Concerns mount over mail-in ballots before election

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
Many people are blaming policy changes at the U.S. Postal Service for delays in mail service.

Latest News

National Politics

Constraints gone, GOP ramps up effort to monitor voting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER and NICHOLAS RICCARDI
The GOP is recruiting 50,000 monitors, typically party activists and specially appointed volunteers, across 15 battleground states. Meanwhile, the party has filed, or intervened in, lawsuits challenging election rules across the country.

National

Michigan State athletic director discusses Big Ten football season

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The Mid-American Conference on Saturday became the first league competing at college football’s highest level to cancel its fall season because of COVID-19 concerns.

National

Family offers reward for information on disappearance of Carole Baskin's husband

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Don Lewis, who disppeared in 1997, and Baskin started the animal sanctuary that later became Big Cat Rescue Corp. in Tampa, Florida.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus breaks out again in New Zealand after 102 days

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By NICK PERRY
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Tuesday that authorities have found four cases of the coronavirus in one Auckland household from an unknown source, the first reported cases of local transmission in the country in 102 days.

National

COVID-19 cases among US children are climbing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Researchers say an effective testing strategy should be put in place to help communities properly determine if and when to reopen schools for in-person teaching.