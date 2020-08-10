Advertisement

Yelich breaks out of slump as Brewers beat Reds 9-2

Milwaukee scored 6 runs in the 6th inning to power the win
Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich is congratulated by Logan Morrison (21) after hitting a home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Christian Yelich homered, tripled and drew a bases-loaded walk as the Milwaukee Brewers rallied to beat the Cincinnati Reds 9-3 on Sunday for their first home victory. The Brewers avoided falling to 0-5 at home for the first time since 1970, the franchise’s inaugural season in Milwaukee. The Brewers’ slumping lineup delivered a smashing performance in the late innings. Justin Smoak delivered hits from each side of the plate during a six-run rally in the sixth. The Brewers poured it on with back-to-back homers from Keston Hiura and Yelich in the seventh.

