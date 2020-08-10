Advertisement

Wauwatosa police officer says he was assaulted by protesters

Police said in a release that 50 to 60 protesters vandalized Joseph Mensah’s home just after 8 p.m. Saturday, radio station WTMJ reported.
Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) - Police in Wauwatosa are investigating claims made by a suburban Milwaukee police officer who has shot and killed three people in the line of duty during the last five years that violent protests took place outside his home.

Police said in a release that 50 to 60 protesters vandalized Joseph Mensah’s home just after 8 p.m. Saturday, radio station WTMJ reported. Mensah was physically assaulted while trying to talk with the group, according to the release.

Police said an armed protester also fired a shotgun into the home.

Posted by Wauwatosa Police Department on Sunday, August 9, 2020

According to WTMJ, Mensah said in a Facebook post that protesters “tried to kill me.” Mensha said he was unarmed, and children were inside the home that he was trying to defend. “The irony in all of this is that they chanted Black Lives Matter the entire time, but had zero regard for any of the black children that live there or me, a black man.”

Police are investigating.

Mensah was suspended in July after a unanimous vote by the Wauwatosa police and fire commission. The vote came one day after the Common Council passed a resolution calling for Mensah’s removal.

The commission approved hiring a third-party investigator to look into a complaint against Mensah by the family of Jay Anderson Jr. who was killed by the officer in 2016.

The fatal shootings of Anderson Jr. and Antonio Gonzales in 2015 have been determined to be justified self-defense by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office. That office is still investigating the shooting death of Alvin Cole in February.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Crime

Opening statements Monday in Hobart double murder trial

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Cayer is charged with two counts of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and one count of Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide for a 2016 attack at his ex-girlfriend’s home in Hobart.

Back To School

Back 2 School: Green Bay plan to help students with special needs

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kristyn Allen
The Green Bay Area Public School District took part in a pilot program for in-person summer school with social distancing.

News

WATCH: Plans for students who need therapy

Updated: 2 hours ago
Kids with special needs could receive on-site help.

Sports

Report: Big Ten to cancel fall football

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Dave Schroeder
The Big Ten becomes the first major college conference to cancel fall football

Latest News

News

Waupaca group holds rally for equality after incident during march

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
About a week after a protester was arrested during an altercation with Waupaca Police, another event for racial equality was held.

News

Report: Big Ten ready to “pull the plug” on fall sports season

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By George Balekji
ESPN reported that commissioners of the Power 5 conferences held an emergency meeting on Sunday due to growing concern that college sports cannot be played in the fall due to growing concerns of the coronavirus pandemic.

News

American Idol virtual auditions begin Wednesday for Wisconsin residents

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The popular show will be hosting its virtual auditions for Wisconsin residents this Wednesday, on August 12.

News

DHS numbers for Sunday, August 9

Updated: 13 hours ago
DHS numbers for Sunday, August 9

News

621 new cases confirmed by DHS, 1 COVID-19 death reported

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
A total of 7,418 people were tested within the past 24 hours. State health officials say they have now tested 1,054,296 people.

News

Wauwatosa Police: Officer’s home targeted by group of people, home shot at

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
At this time, an investigation is ongoing, and police say they’ll release more information once it becomes available.