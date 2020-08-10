Two with “Green Bay” moving company arrested for fraud

NEW YORK (WBAY) - The president and an employee of a moving company that claimed to be based in Green Bay were arrested by the FBI on charges of wire fraud and wire fraud conspiracy.

The Better Business Bureau says it had 49 complaints against Great Moving since January from customers in 26 states. Customers said the movers added fees on moving day that doubled or tripled the original estimate, and they would have to pay the fees to have their property returned. There were also complaints of missing or damaged goods.

Investigators determined the company was never located in Green Bay even though it used an address in the city on company invoices and its U.S. Department of Transportation license.

Company president Yakov Monoz and employee Tal Ohana are both from New York. They made their initial appearances in federal court there.

Great Moving’s website said the company donates to several charities. The Better Business Bureau wasn’t able to verify that, and at least one charity said it didn’t have any donations from the company.

