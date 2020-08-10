Advertisement

Trump abruptly escorted from briefing after shooting near White House

Member of the U.S. Secret Service stand outside the James Brady Press Briefing Room as a news conference by President Donald Trump was paused by a security incident outside the fence of the White House.
Member of the U.S. Secret Service stand outside the James Brady Press Briefing Room as a news conference by President Donald Trump was paused by a security incident outside the fence of the White House.(Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump was abruptly escorted by a U.S. Secret Service agent out of the White House briefing room as he was beginning a coronavirus briefing Monday afternoon. He returned minutes later, saying there was a “shooting” outside the White House that was “under control.”

“There was an actual shooting and somebody’s been taken to the hospital,” Trump said. The president said the shots were fired by law enforcement, saying he believed the individual who was shot was armed. “It was the suspect who was shot,” Trump said.

Trump said he was escorted to the Oval Office by the agent. The White House was placed on lockdown following the incident.

The shooting took place near 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue just blocks from the White House, according to two sources with knowledge of the situation who were not authorized to speak publicly about it. Law enforcement officials were still trying to determine the suspect's motive.

The suspect was transferred to a local hospital, but their condition was not immediately known.

Trump praised the work of Secret Service personnel for their work in keeping him safe. Asked if he was shaken by the incident, Trump asked reporters: “I don’t know. Do I seem rattled?”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Day by Day Warming Shelter in Oshkosh adds summer hours to address need

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
While the pandemic has created a lot of new problems, one Oshkosh community group says it’s highlighted another, existing issue.

National

Dr Pepper trying to address soda shortage at grocery stores

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Travis Leder
Many Dr Pepper fans have struggled to find the popular soda at grocery stores across the country, and the company says it is working on a solution.

News

Apricity hopes for US Venture support

Updated: 39 minutes ago
A look at one of the programs that's benefited from the fundraiser to fight the causes of poverty

National

Powerful derecho leaves path of devastation across Midwest

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press and RYAN J. FOLEY and SETH BORENSTEIN
A rare wind storm with power similar to an inland hurricane swept across the Midwest, blowing over trees, flipping vehicles, causing widespread property damage and leaving tens of thousands of homes without power.

Latest News

Crime

“Real life horror movie”: Survivor takes the stand in Cayer trial

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Cayer is charged with two counts of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and one count of Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide for a 2016 attack at his ex-girlfriend’s home in Hobart.

News

Oft-delayed murder trial begins

Updated: 1 hour ago
Jacob Cayer is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and her mother in 2016

News

Manhunt shuts down Green Bay's Main Street

Updated: 1 hour ago
A suspect in an Ashwaubenon shooting ran away from a traffic stop

News

Pandemic's cost to tourism

Updated: 1 hour ago
We're getting a clearer picture of the pandemic's impact on Green Bay-area travel and tourism

National Politics

LIVE: President Trump’s briefing from the White House

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MATTHEW BARAKAT
Whether President Donald Trump has the constitutional authority to extend federal unemployment benefits by executive order remains unclear. Equally up in the air is whether states, which are necessary partners in Trump’s plan to bypass Congress, will sign on.

Crime

Two with “Green Bay” moving company arrested for fraud

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Customers complained they were charged fees on moving day that doubled and tripled the quoted estimate.