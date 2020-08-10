THIS IS A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY...

Scattered storms will be possible into early evening. Any storms that pop-up could become strong to severe with heavy downpours, hail to 1″ and potentially damaging winds. Keep in formed as join us for LIVE weather updates on Action 2 News at 4,5 & 6pm.

The severe threat diminishes very quickly this evening as a cold front exits the area. Behind the front reside much less humid air which will trickle in overnight. By Tuesday we’re back into the comfort zone for a few days along with ample sunshine.

Humidity ticks upward Thursday and by Friday dew points are back into the sticky mid 60s. A few spotty afternoon thundershowers could also pop-up Friday. Better storm chances return for the weekend.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

TODAY: SSW 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3'

TUESDAY: WSW 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Warm and humid with scattered storms - Some storms could be strong. HIGH: 84

TONIGHT: Clearing skies with dropping humidity. LOW: 59

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably warm, but less humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Still comfortable with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 84 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: Warm and slightly humid. HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: Warm and humid with a mix of sun and clouds. SMALL CHANCE of spotty afternoon storms. HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: Warm and humid with scattered storms. HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms - Especially early. HIGH: 82 LOW: 57

MONDAY: Sunny with lower humidity. HIGH: 78

