Report: Big Ten to cancel fall football

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Big Ten conference will cancel football this fall and attempt to move its games to the second semester according to the Journal Sentinel.

The big news, calling off the Wisconsin Badgers season, comes a day after Big Ten member presidents met on Saturday to discuss the Covid-19 pandemic’s effect on college football. And the news came mere hours after the “Power 5” conference commissioners had met, with ESPN reporting the Big Ten’s cancellation of games was imminent with the conference seeking a unified front from the major conferences. The Journal Sentinel is reporting an official announcement is expected early this week.

Badgers players and the stars of college football reacted to the pending announcement on Twitter.

Me and football been going for 11 years strong. Smh no football would be the worse breakup of my life 😒 — Faion Hicks (@Faion_Hicks) August 9, 2020

NCAA please don’t do this to us😒#IWantToPlay — Eric Burrell (@EricBurrell_) August 10, 2020

People are at just as much, if not more risk, if we don’t play. Players will all be sent home to their own communities where social distancing is highly unlikely and medical care and expenses will be placed on the families if they were to contract covid19 (1) — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) August 9, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.