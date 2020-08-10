Report: Big Ten to cancel fall football
Official announcement expected early this week
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Big Ten conference will cancel football this fall and attempt to move its games to the second semester according to the Journal Sentinel.
The big news, calling off the Wisconsin Badgers season, comes a day after Big Ten member presidents met on Saturday to discuss the Covid-19 pandemic’s effect on college football. And the news came mere hours after the “Power 5” conference commissioners had met, with ESPN reporting the Big Ten’s cancellation of games was imminent with the conference seeking a unified front from the major conferences. The Journal Sentinel is reporting an official announcement is expected early this week.
Badgers players and the stars of college football reacted to the pending announcement on Twitter.
Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.