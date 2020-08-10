Advertisement

Report: Big Ten to cancel fall football

Official announcement expected early this week
Bucky Badger is seen during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Wisconsin and the Central Michigan Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Bucky Badger is seen during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Wisconsin and the Central Michigan Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Dave Schroeder
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Big Ten conference will cancel football this fall and attempt to move its games to the second semester according to the Journal Sentinel.

The big news, calling off the Wisconsin Badgers season, comes a day after Big Ten member presidents met on Saturday to discuss the Covid-19 pandemic’s effect on college football. And the news came mere hours after the “Power 5” conference commissioners had met, with ESPN reporting the Big Ten’s cancellation of games was imminent with the conference seeking a unified front from the major conferences. The Journal Sentinel is reporting an official announcement is expected early this week.

Badgers players and the stars of college football reacted to the pending announcement on Twitter.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Yelich breaks out of slump as Brewers beat Reds 9-2

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Brewers scored 6 runs in the 6th inning to power the win

News

Report: Big Ten ready to “pull the plug” on fall sports season

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By George Balekji
ESPN reported that commissioners of the Power 5 conferences held an emergency meeting on Sunday due to growing concern that college sports cannot be played in the fall due to growing concerns of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sports

Ex-Angels employee charged in overdose death of Tyler Skaggs

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:24 PM CDT
|
By GREG BEACHAM
Federal prosecutors say a former Los Angeles Angels employee has been charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in connection with last year's overdose death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

Sports

Preston and Za’Darius Smith look for more sacks, more fumbles and more energy in 2020

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:43 PM CDT
|
By Baillie Burmaster
Preston and Za’Darius Smith look for more sacks, more fumbles and more energy in 2020

Latest News

Packers

Packers gearing up for sprint to the start with limited time to conduct training camp practices

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 9:21 PM CDT
|
By Dave Schroeder
Green Bay must abide by NFL rules restricting padded practices, which may not start until August 17th.

Sports

Bucks clinch top seed in East with comeback win

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 8:59 PM CDT
|
Bucks come from 23 down to beat Heat and clinch top seed in Eastern Conference.

News

No fans for first two Packers home games at Lambeau Field

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:04 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
"Lambeau Field will not be the same without our fans' energetic support in the stands," said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy.

National

Signs ominous and hopeful as college sports hangs in balance

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:24 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press and RALPH D. RUSSO
The NCAA Board of Governors handed off any decision on whether to hold championships for fall sports such as soccer and lower-level football to each division.

Sports

WATCH: 15-year-old John Holtger ready to race at Road America

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 10:58 PM CDT
|
The Abrams native is a truck racing phenom

Sports

Pitching dominates in Brewers win

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:59 PM CDT
|
Adrian Houser, 2 relievers combine for 1-0 win in Chicago, snapping 6-game winning streak of White Sox.