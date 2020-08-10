Report: Big Ten ready to “pull the plug” on fall sports season

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - ESPN reported that commissioners of the Power 5 conferences held an emergency meeting on Sunday due to growing concern that college sports cannot be played in the fall due to growing concerns of the coronavirus pandemic.

One source told ESPN that Big Ten presidents are ready to “pull the plug” on its fall sports season after their meeting on Saturday. Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports reported that the Big Ten Presidents and chancellors are scheduled to speak tonight discuss the fall season.

Sources: Big Ten presidents and chancellors scheduled to speak tonight to discuss the future of the season. Sentiment from the call yesterday indicated there was momentum at the presidential level to cancel fall sports. Unclear when a decision will come. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 9, 2020

When contacted to confirm reports of the Big Ten presidents and chancellors meeting, UW system did not have a comment on the reports.

ESPN also reported that a vast majority of Big Ten presidents have indicated that they would vote to postpone football season, hopefully to the spring.

This meeting takes place just one day after the Mid-American Conference became the first FBS conference to postpone its 2020 fall sports season.

College football players, both for the Badgers and elsewhere around the country took to twitter to voice their want to play.

Me and football been going for 11 years strong. Smh no football would be the worse breakup of my life 😒 — Faion Hicks (@Faion_Hicks) August 9, 2020

NCAA please don’t do this to us😒#IWantToPlay — Eric Burrell (@EricBurrell_) August 10, 2020

Clemson's Trevor Lawrence with all valid points here. I honestly think football can be done with mitigated risk. But college as a whole? That's a different story. Fall sports becomes collateral damage to campuses not being able to control COVID. #WeWanttoPlay https://t.co/Jm9QeMXbME — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) August 9, 2020

