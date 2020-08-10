Advertisement

PROGRAMMING NOTE: US Venture Open Media-thon August 12

A one-hour special will pre-empt Entertainment Tonight and United We Fall
The Action 2 News team(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY is proud to partner with the re-imagining of the U.S. Venture Open on August 12 to bring you a day-long media-thon fundraiser and a one-hour special, “U.S. Venture Open: Drive 2 End Poverty” at 6:30 P.M.

Wednesday’s Entertainment Tonight that usually airs at 6:30 P.M. will be shown at 1:05 A.M.

The ABC comedy “United We Fall” will air Saturday, August 15, at 4:00 P.M. Please set your DVR manually.

US Venture Open holds media-thon August 12

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:32 PM CDT
By WBAY news staff
Tee up for the drive to end poverty August 12. Watch live reports and a one-hour evening special on WBAY-TV and listen to programming throughout the day on Woodward radio stations.

PROGRAMMING NOTE: Cover 2: Camp Edition airs August 4

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 12:49 AM CDT
By WBAY news staff
Our one-hour special will prepare you for whatever the Packers season will look like. Repeat "Modern Family" episodes air later at 2:05 and 2:35 A.M.

JOB OPENING: Reporter/Multimedia journalist

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 1:22 PM CDT
WBAY-TV/Action 2 News is looking for an experienced Reporter/MMJ to join our news team

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 5:51 PM CDT
Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 2:10 PM CDT
WBAY honored with Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Investigative Reporting, News Documentary

Updated: May. 12, 2020 at 10:58 AM CDT
WBAY has been honored with two 2020 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for outstanding achievements in electronic journalism.

Get 2 the Point: Happily Ever After Animal Sanctuary, helping animals find their fur-ever families

Updated: Mar. 6, 2020 at 3:47 PM CST
Get to know newsmakers, community leaders and Action 2 News journalists in Cami Rapson's podcasts.

Get 2 the Point - Season 1

Updated: Jan. 9, 2020 at 3:33 PM CST
Get to know newsmakers, community leaders and Action 2 News journalists in Cami Rapson's podcasts.

Circle launches Jan. 1 on WBAY 2-3: Here's how to watch

Updated: Dec. 31, 2019 at 12:43 PM CST
Programming begins at 3 a.m. with The Dailey and Vincent Show. It's Country, Bluegrass, Gospel and more.

WBAY-TV adds channel 2-6

Updated: Dec. 2, 2019 at 8:41 PM CST
ION television moves to channel 2-6 on Monday, Dec. 16, to make way for something... Grand.