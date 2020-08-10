Advertisement

Preparing for Tuesday’s partisan primary election

Voters should make sure to double check your polling location because it may have changed and also be prepared with what paperwork you need if you plan to register at the polls.
By Aisha Morales
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Tuesday is Wisconsin’s partisan primary election. The City of Green Bay said Monday that it is much better prepared to avoid the difficulties we saw in April’s election. This time the city said it has had time to prepare and it received a grant to make sure all 17 polling locations are safe as we continue to navigate an election year during a pandemic.

“You probably know that the City of Green Bay from the Center for Tech and Civic Life for over a million dollars and that allowed them to buy PPE for poll workers which is important to me because I am very nervous about being a poll worker this time, and there’s going to be sneeze guards and masks,” said Alder Lynn Gerlach who represents the 3rd District in the City of Green Bay.

The city said it will have about 250 poll workers with an additional 50 or so National Guard Members helping out too.

As they're entering their polling locations, they're not required to wear a mask, but of course we sincerely and vigorously encourage people to wear a mask as they're waiting," said Green Bay Mayor's Chief of Staff Celestine Jeffreys.

“As they’re entering their polling locations, they’re not required to wear a mask, but of course we sincerely and vigorously encourage people to wear a mask as they’re waiting,” said Green Bay Mayor’s Chief of Staff Celestine Jeffreys.

Alder Gerlach and the city said for this election many people chose to vote absentee and can start preparing now to do the same for November’s much larger presidential election.

“You can request your November ballot now, you don’t wait, you request it now, you go to MyVote.Wi.gov you can request your

