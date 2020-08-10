Advertisement

Police identify victims of Oshkosh shooting

Officers say 59-year-old James Gruettner was killed in the shooting.
Several people hurt in Oshkosh shooting.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Police have identified three victims of an Aug. 4 shooting in Oshkosh.

Officers say 59-year-old James Gruettner was killed in the shooting.

The survivors are identified as 57-year-old John Miller and 33-year-old Rebecca Borkowski.

The suspect was identified as Joshua Aide. Police say he was taken into custody on charges of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and Attempted Homicide. No official charges have been filed.

Police say Gruettner was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound at a home in the 1700 block of Minnesota Street.

Miller and Borkowski were shot and taken to a hospital.

Authorities haven’t released a motive for the shooting, but they say Aide knew the victims.

Police were called to the scene at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 4. After the shooting, police put out an alert that they were looking for Aide in connection to the shooting. He was taken into custody in Green County at about 11:45 p.m.

Action 2 News will continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

