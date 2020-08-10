Advertisement

Opening statements Monday in Hobart double murder trial

Four years after the slayings of two women in Hobart, the man charged in the case is set to go on trial Monday.
Jacob Cayer's jury selection at the KI Convention Center in Green Bay. Aug. 7, 2020.
Jacob Cayer's jury selection at the KI Convention Center in Green Bay. Aug. 7, 2020.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Four years after the slayings of two women in Hobart, the man charged in the case is set to go on trial Monday.

Opening statements are expected Monday in the Jacob Cayer trial. Cayer’s trial is scheduled to go through Friday, Aug. 14. Brown County Circuit Court Judge Tammy Jo Hock is presiding.

Online court records show there was a ruling Friday on Cayer’s request for the defense to introduce evidence of a third-party suspect in the case. Records do not indicate what was decided.

Jury selection was Friday. It was held at the KI Convention Center to allow for social distancing.

Cayer is charged with two counts of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and one count of Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide for a 2016 attack at his ex-girlfriend’s home in Hobart.

On June 7, 2016, Cayer broke into the home and stabbed to death Sabrina Teague, 25, and her mother, Heesun “Sunny” Teague, 63, according to prosecutors.

A criminal complaint states Cayer told investigators he got into a fight with his dad, went to Teague’s house, broke in through Sabrina’s window, and attacked her mother in the bathroom.

Cayer then attacked Sabrina and Sabrina’s boyfriend, Joel Kennedy, according to the complaint.

The struggle moved to the garage, where Kennedy was stabbed. Kennedy hit Cayer in the head with a shovel. Kennedy went back in the house and called 911 from a bedroom. Joel Kennedy survived.

Officers found Sunny Teague dead at the scene. A responding officer attempted to save Sabrina’s life, but it was too late.

A Brown County K-9 found Cayer hiding in tall grass near the Teague home on Riverdale Dr. Cayer responded, “I don’t have the knife. I left it in the house. I don’t have the knife.”

Police found a backpack with zip ties, knives, rope, duct tape, gloves and a hammer near a bicycle in the yard. Similar materials were found near Heesun Teague’s body, according to prosecutors.

The district attorney called the stabbings “a very violent event.”

Cayer has been in and out of competency since charges were filed in 2016. Last November, a judge ordered Cayer to a mental health institution and to take medication against his objections.

During that November hearing, Dr. Christian Engen of the Wisconsin Forensic Unit testified that she did not believe Cayer understood the seriousness of the case. Engen described Cayer as “gleeful” during discussions about the case.

Cayer demanded to be found competent and for his trial to move forward.

In June, the court scheduled Cayer’s trial to begin in August.

Cayer has been through several attorneys, which has also delayed the case.

Law & Crime Network is scheduled to carry the trial live: https://lawandcrime.com/

Action 2 News will keep you updated.

