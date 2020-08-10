MUGGY WITH SCATTERED STORMS TODAY

A slow moving cold front will move through Wisconsin today. Strong storms are ongoing this morning in Minnesota, and that activity will push eastward with time. Scattered storms are possible today ahead of the front, and some could be strong with damaging wind gusts and heavy rain. It will be a muggy day, but after the front passes, the humidity will begin to drop. Highs will be in the mid 80s with dew points near 70. But tonight, dew points should settle back into the 50s leading to a more comfortable Tuesday.

Lows will dip into the upper 50s and lower 60s tonight with clearing skies. Look for plenty of sunshine Tuesday with highs in the lower 80s and low humidity. Lows Tuesday night will once again fall to near 60. Wednesday should be comfortable with a mix of sun and clouds. The humidity will begin to return for the late week. It will feel slightly humid Thursday, and muggier for Friday and the weekend. Highs for the late week will stay above average... generally in the mid 80s. There will also be a higher chance for rain next weekend as the humidity returns.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

TODAY: SSW 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3'

TUESDAY: WSW 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Still warm and muggy, but the humidity drops late. Scattered storms possible. HIGH: 84

TONIGHT: Clearing skies with lower humidity. LOW: 59

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably warm, but less humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Still comfortable with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 84 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: Warm and slightly humid. HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: Warm and humid with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: Warm and humid with scattered storms. HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms. HIGH: 82 LOW: 62

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.