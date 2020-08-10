Green Bay Police ask people to avoid Main and Schoen

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are asking people to avoid the area of Main and Schoen due to "police activity."

Police say Main St in this area is closed at this time.

Police did not describe the “activity.”

Our crew describes a massive police presence in the area.

Action 2 News will update this story when we get more information.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.