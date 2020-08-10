Advertisement

Fox Crossing Police looking for armed man in attempted home invasion

Police say the man attempted to enter a home on Mayer St. Sunday evening.
Police are looking for an armed suspect in an attempted home invasion in Fox Crossing.
Police are looking for an armed suspect in an attempted home invasion in Fox Crossing.(Fox Crossing Police)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WBAY) - Fox Crossing Police say a suspect in an attempted home invasion should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police say the man attempted to enter a home on Mayer St. Sunday evening. They say the man had a gun.

Surveillance cameras at a bar captured images of the suspect.

Do not approach him as he is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have information, call police at (920) 720-7109.

Detectives Hickey and Gustafson are looking for help identifying this subject involved in an attempted home invasion...

Posted by Fox Crossing Police Department on Monday, August 10, 2020

