Fox Crossing Police looking for armed man in attempted home invasion

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WBAY) - Fox Crossing Police say a suspect in an attempted home invasion should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police say the man attempted to enter a home on Mayer St. Sunday evening. They say the man had a gun.

Surveillance cameras at a bar captured images of the suspect.

Do not approach him as he is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have information, call police at (920) 720-7109.

Detectives Hickey and Gustafson are looking for help identifying this subject involved in an attempted home invasion... Posted by Fox Crossing Police Department on Monday, August 10, 2020

