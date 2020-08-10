Fox Crossing Police looking for armed man in attempted home invasion
Police say the man attempted to enter a home on Mayer St. Sunday evening.
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WBAY) - Fox Crossing Police say a suspect in an attempted home invasion should be considered armed and dangerous.
Police say the man attempted to enter a home on Mayer St. Sunday evening. They say the man had a gun.
Surveillance cameras at a bar captured images of the suspect.
Do not approach him as he is considered armed and dangerous.
If you have information, call police at (920) 720-7109.
