Day by Day Warming Shelter in Oshkosh adds summer hours to address need

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - While the pandemic has created a lot of new problems, one Oshkosh community group says it’s highlighted another, existing issue.

“It’s been really eye-opening for our community,” said Molly Yatso Butz, Executive Director of the Day by Day Warming Shelter.

Day by Day has served as an adult warming shelter in Oshkosh for a decade.

But Yatso Butz says the pandemic has made clear that the need for shetler doesn’t disappear with the change of seasons.

“Our guests here at the homeless shelter have had limited opportunities for where to go during these hot summer months,” said Yatso Butz.

With libraries and other community spaces shut down, options for places to cool down are limited for people without shelters of their own, making the issue more obvious.

“It has just increased awareness by our community members that people without homes really don’t have a place to go during the summer,” said Yatso Butz.

“It’s always been there, and it takes something maybe to bring it to the forefront so maybe it’s a blessing in disguise that people are aware now, but now we can work on the solution for it. So I think it’s eye opening for people,” said Denise Holz.

Holz is program coordinator at the shelter and now helps clients during their new extended summer hours.

Day to Day typically provides food, a bed, laundry and also resources for jobs, mental health, and housing opportunities.

The summer program also includes computer usage and other things outside agencies used to provide prior to the pandemic.

“They were all super grateful and everybody’s been coming and utilizing the space,” said Holz.

Day by Day has already seen some new clients this summer and anticipate the need may increase as the pandemic continues to impact the community.

“I think we’re all just kind of waiting to see what comes down the pipeline, but Day by Day will definitely help to be a part of that solution,” said Yatso Butz.

Yatso Butz hopes to keep expanding services, with possibly one day becoming a year round shetler.

“We’re just going to move forward and grow our services as we know we need to do and I believe the community will get behind us,” said Yatso Butz.

To donate or learn more about Day to Day, visit the organization’s website.

