Back 2 School: Green Bay plan to help students with special needs

Students would be able to see a physical therapist in an outpatient-like setting at some schools.
By Kristyn Allen
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Plans are in the works for students who receive occupational and speech therapy in Green Bay.

Mom Jodi Kinner hopes for more in-person learning opportunities for students with special needs who use Individualized Education Programs.

"I'm just really hoping they can figure out another way that they can get these teachers to not only chat with these students, but helping them with their homework and make sure they understand," says Jodi Kinner.

The Green Bay Area Public School District took part in a pilot program for in-person summer school with social distancing.

"We want to limit the sites that we have, so we're not having services at every single building, so we're not spreading COVID exponentially. So, we're looking at some sites on the east side and some sites on the west side having conversations with principals, so students do come in for a part or parts of their day," says Claudia Henrickson, Executive Director of Special Eduation and Pupil Services.

Not every student with IEP would be eligible for in-person learning. It would be limited to students who have significant cognitive delays or those who are not able to use a computer.

MORE BACK 2 SCHOOL COVERAGE: https://www.wbay.com/news/education/back-to-school/

