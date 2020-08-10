Apricity hopes for continued support from the U.S. Venture Open

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) -Every year, the U.S. Venture Open raises money for its Basic Needs Giving Partnership, which helps to combat the root causes of poverty in Northeast Wisconsin. Neenah-based Apricity is an organization that has benefited from that generosity.

U.S. Venture was forced to re-imagine its fundraising this year as it continues to impact local organizations.

Based in Neenah, Apricity is one stop shopping for people battling drug and alcohol addictions who need help.

"Somebody can start from the very beginning and get all the way through sober living under one umbrella and have a whole life change in a year's time and be fully supported in that amount of time," says CEO Michelle Devine Giese.

The Apricity program includes in-patient treatment, transitional and sober living homes -- as well as employment through vocational training in its contract packaging plant.

Natalie Stanard is now the Sober Living Program Coordinator at Apricity, but also a recovering addict. She says, "Living in the sober living house and working in the contract packaging, it really just allowed me time and space for growth to kind of figure out who I was again."

With anywhere from a 100-130 clients in the program at one time, Apricity is constantly helping people in all stages of recovery. The concept for its sober living facilities are about seven years old, U.S. Venture Open has been on board with the idea since the beginning.

According to Michelle Devine Giese, "Without the funding from the Basic Needs Giving Partnership we would not have sober living today because they have been instrumental in all three of our homes."

The sober living homes provide a stable environment for those who've already completed in-patient treatment. It's a branch of recovery that isn't always offered, but one that makes a huge difference for those who complete the program.

"There is not a lot of sober living up here so these houses that Apricity have a real important, absolutely they make a difference," says Chris Sommerfeldt, a client who is now a peer wellness coach.

With more than 80% of its sober living residents having positive exits, the work being done by Apricity is life changing.

