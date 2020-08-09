STRONG STORMS POSSIBLE LATER TODAY

Expect a very warm & very humid day with a mix of sun and clouds. Most of us will stay dry this morning, but storms may continue closer to Lake Michigan. Temperatures will warm quickly with highs into the upper half of the 80s. Given the high humidity, it should feel more like the mid 90s this afternoon. Storms should fire up to our west this afternoon, and track into eastern Wisconsin this evening. Some storms could be strong to severe. Expect heavy downpours, hail, and gusty - possibly damaging winds. Be sure to keep informed! There may be another round of storms after midnight, but they're likely to be weaker than the evening round. Still, heavy rain is possible, and could lead to localized flooding.

Some storms will linger into Monday as a cold front passes through. Behind the front humidity will drop and it will be much more comfortable and pleasant Tuesday into Wednesday. Highs Monday should still be in the mid 80s. You'll notice a bigger difference at night when lows settle into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Tuesday should be mostly sunny with a few more clouds Wednesday. It turns slightly humid Thursday... and even muggier Friday into Saturday. The end of the work week should be dry, but spotty storms are possible by the weekend... especially late Saturday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

TODAY: SSW 10-15 KTS WAVES: 2-3'

MONDAY: SW 10 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Hot, muggy, and breezy at times. Heat index into the 90s. Sun and clouds with a round of strong storms arriving LATE. HIGH: 88

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with storms likely... some strong. Muggy. LOW: 72

MONDAY: Lingering storms. Still warm and muggy, but the humidity drops late. HIGH: 85 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably warm, but less humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly warmer. Still comfortable. HIGH: 84 LOW: 61

THURSDAY: Warm and slightly humid. HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: Warm and humid with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: Warm and humid. A few spotty late-day storms possible. HIGH: 85 LOW: 65

