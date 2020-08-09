STORMS TONIGHT - POSSIBLY STRONG

Scattered showers and storms are expected tonight and into Monday... The action won't be continual, but will come in waves. The first round is expected into early evening. Some of these storms could be strong with heavy downpours, hail and gusty winds - Rain and wind are the two main threats.

The next round of storms will come in later tonight as a cold front approaches the area. The severe threat with this round is less than the early round of storms. Still, heavy downpours and gusty winds will once again be possible. The slow moving front is still in the vicinity through midday Monday, keeping the chance of storms with us. Between now and the time the front passes through, humidity will remain high. But after the frontal passage, dew points drop and much less humid air returns by Tuesday morning!

By late this week though, humidity starts to return. A few spotty thundershowers could pop-up Friday afternoon. A better chance of storms returns Saturday.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

MONDAY: SW BEC WNW 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-3′

TUESDAY: WNW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Muggy with scattered storms - Some possible strong. LOW: 72

MONDAY: Lingering storms. Still warm and muggy, but the humidity drops late. HIGH: 85 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably warm, but less humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sun again. Still comfortable. HIGH: 83 LOW: 61

THURSDAY: Warm and slightly humid. HIGH: 84 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: Warm and humid with a mix of sun and clouds. SMALL CHANCE of a pop-up thundershower. HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: Warm and humid. Scattered storms. HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

SUNDAY: Breezy, less humid with some sun. HIGH: 82

