Advertisement

Protesters call for end to Wisconsin’s mask mandate

A week after Governor Tony Evers' order took effect, people gathered at the Capitol to protest the statewide mask mandate.
By Sanika Bhargaw
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A group of protesters gathered at the Capitol Saturday afternoon to protest Wisconsin’s mask mandate, a week after Governor Tony Evers’ order took effect. People came from across the state to voice their opposition.

Protesters carried signs and American flags, and some arrived armed with guns and knives.

“I’m hoping to see the mask mandate shot down,” said Rebecca Van Ess, who came to Madison from Fort Atkinson.

Van Ess said people need to get involved and make sure their elected officials are held accountable.

“We’re losing our country because we’re not involved, we’re not taking our right and our responsibility serious[ly],” Van Ess said.

Health officials have said wearing masks can slow the spread of COVID-19, but opponents worry the mandate will lead to more restrictions.

“Now it’s telling everyone to wear masks and then what’s next? They’re going to shut down the schools completely,” said Arlis Feidt, who drove two hours from Ozaukee County to be at the protest.

Opponents also argue masks make it hard to communicate, though the mandate does have medical exceptions, such as removing a mask when communicating with someone who is deaf or hard of hearing.

“People are wearing masks and I can’t understand what they’re saying,” Feidt explained.

Many speakers at the protest said, they are not against people choosing to wear masks. They are specifically against the mandate.

“We shouldn’t be forced to wear a mask,” Van Ess said.

Van Ess said she is already doing what she can to stay healthy, so she should be free to make her own choices when it comes to a mask.

“I practice building my immune system, eating healthy,” she said, continuing, “I’m worrying about taking care of myself which is what my responsibility is, that’s my job, nobody can make me healthy.”

Doctors and health officials have said repeatedly that wearing masks is most effective at slowing the spread of COVID-19 when everyone who can wear a mask does. The state mandate does have exceptions for young children and people with underlying health conditions.

Health officials have also said masks should be paired with other preventive measures like social distancing.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

621 new cases confirmed by DHS, 1 COVID-19 death reported

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
A total of 7,418 people were tested within the past 24 hours. State health officials say they have now tested 1,054,296 people.

News

Wauwatosa Police: Officer’s home targeted by group of people, home shot at

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
At this time, an investigation is ongoing, and police say they’ll release more information once it becomes available.

News

Consumer Alert: How to spot, prevent becoming a victim of driveway repair fraud

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tammy Elliott
This week in Brown County, an elderly couple told officials with the Sheriff’s Office about a pickup truck which showed up, and had materials to seal their driveway for $10,000.

News

One swimmer dead, two hospitalized at McKinley Beach

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Rescue divers came to the swimmers’ aid after receiving an emergency call that two people were struggling to swim.

Latest News

News

Wisconsin approaching 1,000 COVID-19 deaths

Updated: 22 hours ago
Wisconsin approaching 1,000 COVID-19 deaths

News

Milwaukee woman claims she was tricked into signing petition for West to appear on ballot

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
A Milwaukee woman claims she was tricked into helping singer and songwriter Kanye West in his efforts to get on Wisconsin’s presidential ballot.

News

Community groups work together to help veterans in need

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
There’s plenty of people who now find themselves in need because of the pandemic. A couple community groups took it upon themselves to help out some veterans in green bay to ensure their basic needs can be met.

News

State confirms another 1,165 cases, 6 new COVID-19 deaths

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 2:03 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
A total of 13,162 people were tested within the past 24 hours. State health officials say they have now tested 1,046,878 people.

News

Fire quickly extinguished at Manitowoc Co. Sheriff’s Office

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 12:35 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
According to the Sheriff’s Office, fire alarms went off around 6 a.m. on Saturday inside of the Sheriff’s Office on the 1000 block of South 9th Street.

News

State Patrol: 1 arrested, 1 cited for OWI following overnight crash near Bellevue

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 12:21 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, authorities were called to the intersection of Bellevue Street and Industrial Drive near Bellevue at 2:42 a.m.