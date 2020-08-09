American Idol virtual auditions begin Wednesday for Wisconsin residents

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Due to the pandemic, many reality television shows are looking a little different this year.

The same goes for ABC’s talent show, American Idol, which will have contestants auditioning virtually from the comfort of their own home.

As you may remember from last year, a Oshkosh teenager Franki Moscato got the chance to compete on the show, and although t it didn’t make it to air, Moscato’s American Idol journey came to an end during Hollywood week.

The popular show will be hosting its virtual auditions for Wisconsin residents this Wednesday, on August 12.

Wisconsin residents can click here to reserve your audition date and time.

American Idol airs on WBAY-TV.

