Advertisement

American Idol virtual auditions begin Wednesday for Wisconsin residents

(KVLY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Due to the pandemic, many reality television shows are looking a little different this year.

The same goes for ABC’s talent show, American Idol, which will have contestants auditioning virtually from the comfort of their own home.

As you may remember from last year, a Oshkosh teenager Franki Moscato got the chance to compete on the show, and although t it didn’t make it to air, Moscato’s American Idol journey came to an end during Hollywood week.

The popular show will be hosting its virtual auditions for Wisconsin residents this Wednesday, on August 12.

Wisconsin residents can click here to reserve your audition date and time.

American Idol airs on WBAY-TV.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

DHS numbers for Sunday, August 9

Updated: 58 minutes ago
DHS numbers for Sunday, August 9

News

621 new cases confirmed by DHS, 1 COVID-19 death reported

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
A total of 7,418 people were tested within the past 24 hours. State health officials say they have now tested 1,054,296 people.

News

Wauwatosa Police: Officer’s home targeted by group of people, home shot at

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
At this time, an investigation is ongoing, and police say they’ll release more information once it becomes available.

News

Consumer Alert: How to spot, prevent becoming a victim of driveway repair fraud

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tammy Elliott
This week in Brown County, an elderly couple told officials with the Sheriff’s Office about a pickup truck which showed up, and had materials to seal their driveway for $10,000.

Latest News

News

One swimmer dead, two hospitalized at McKinley Beach

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Rescue divers came to the swimmers’ aid after receiving an emergency call that two people were struggling to swim.

News

Protesters call for end to Wisconsin’s mask mandate

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Sanika Bhargaw
A week after Governor Tony Evers' order took effect, people gathered at the Capitol to protest the statewide mask mandate.

News

Wisconsin approaching 1,000 COVID-19 deaths

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 6:26 PM CDT
Wisconsin approaching 1,000 COVID-19 deaths

News

Milwaukee woman claims she was tricked into signing petition for West to appear on ballot

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 5:54 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
A Milwaukee woman claims she was tricked into helping singer and songwriter Kanye West in his efforts to get on Wisconsin’s presidential ballot.

News

Community groups work together to help veterans in need

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 5:36 PM CDT
|
By Dakota Sherek
There’s plenty of people who now find themselves in need because of the pandemic. A couple community groups took it upon themselves to help out some veterans in green bay to ensure their basic needs can be met.

News

State confirms another 1,165 cases, 6 new COVID-19 deaths

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 2:03 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
A total of 13,162 people were tested within the past 24 hours. State health officials say they have now tested 1,046,878 people.