621 new cases confirmed by DHS, 1 COVID-19 death reported

The DHS says one of the new deaths initially reported on the department’s website Sunday was made in error. This story has been updated to reflect the new information provided to Action 2 News.

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has confirmed another 621 cases of COVID-19. The all-time count since testing began earlier this year is now at 60,554 for the state.

The percent of positive cases out of the new test results decreased slightly from Saturday’s report from 8.9% to 8.4%. On Friday, that percentage was 7%, and on Thursday, was at 4.7%.

Out of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, 57 reported new cases. In Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, six of the region’s 15 counties reported an increase in cases.

The state reported another 6,797 negative tests Sunday, for a cumulative total of 993,742.

A total of 7,418 people were tested within the past 24 hours. State health officials say they have now tested 1,054,296 people.

There are 9,510 active cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin. That’s 15.7% of confirmed cases, a decrease from Saturday’s percentage of 16.1%. On Friday, it was 16.2%.

DHS reports 50,028 recoveries, which equals 82.6% of all confirmed cases. This percentage has increased slowly, but steadily.

Wisconsin health officials also initially reported two new deaths in COVID-19 patients Sunday, however officials later confirmed with Action 2 News that one of the deaths was reported in error, and it will be changed on the DHS website on Monday.

This brings the statewide death count to 997. The state says 1.6% of confirmed cases have passed away, a decrease from Saturday’s percentage of 1.7%.

The new death was reported to be in Taylor County, the county’s first COVID-19 death, according to state health officials.

In addition, the DHS announced another 20 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 on Sunday. The number of people ever hospitalized in Wisconsin for COVID-19 has now reached 5,000, which equals 8.3% of all confirmed cases.

The state says 22% of all hospital beds are available at this time.

Out of the 355 total COVID-19 patients hospitalized across Wisconsin, 94 are in the ICU.

Another 153 people still have pending test results for COVID-19.

Wisconsin (Counties listed in bold were reported to have new cases. These numbers are from the DHS, county health departments may report different numbers):

Adams - 85 cases (2 deaths)

Ashland - 25 cases (+1) (1 death)

Barron - 293 cases (+2) (3 deaths)

Bayfield - 27 cases (+4) (1 death)

Brown - 4,264 cases (+24) (54 deaths)

Buffalo - 43 cases (2 deaths)

Burnett - 22 cases (1 death)

Calumet - 320 cases (+7) (2 deaths)

Chippewa - 230 cases (+3)

Clark - 184 cases (+1) (7 deaths)

Columbia - 248 case (+3) (1 death)

Crawford - 75 cases (+1)

Dane - 4,536 cases (+44 ) (38 deaths)

Dodge - 819 cases (+11) (5 deaths)

Door - 106 cases (+3) (3 deaths)

Douglas - 173 cases (+1)

Dunn - 123 cases (+1)

Eau Claire - 588 cases (+14) (4 deaths)

Florence - 8 cases

Fond du Lac - 657 cases (+22) (7 deaths)

Forest - 59 cases (4 deaths)

Grant - 356 cases (+4) (15 deaths)

Green - 162 cases (+4) (1 death)

Green Lake - 56 cases (+1)

Iowa - 80 cases (+1)

Iron - 75 cases (+1) (1 death)

Jackson - 58 cases (1 death)

Jefferson - 631 cases (+7) (5 deaths)

Juneau - 137 cases (1 death)

Kenosha - 2,667 cases (+8) (60 deaths)

Kewaunee - 131 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

La Crosse - 908 cases (+12) (1 death)

Lafayette - 139 cases (+9)

Langlade - 65 cases (+2) (1 death)

Lincoln - 68 cases

Manitowoc - 337 cases (+5) (1 death)

Marathon - 646 cases (+17) (9 deaths)

Marinette - 395 cases (+8) (3 deaths)

Marquette - 80 cases (+1 ) (1 death)

Menominee - 22 cases

Milwaukee – 21,062 cases (+142) (456 deaths)

Monroe - 243 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Oconto - 248 cases (+11)

Oneida - 131 cases (+7)

Outagamie - 1,252 cases (+16) (14 deaths)

Ozaukee - 692 cases (+16) (17 deaths)

Pepin - 42 cases

Pierce - 222 cases (+13) (2 deaths)

Polk - 132 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Portage - 411 cases (+6)

Price - 32 cases (adjusted from Saturday’s DHS report of 33)

Racine - 3,514 cases (+15) (78 deaths)

Richland - 37 cases (4 deaths)

Rock - 1,432 (+7) (26 deaths)

Rusk - 20 cases (1 death)

Sauk - 444 cases (+11) (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 67 cases (+8)

Shawano - 196 cases (+6)

Sheboygan - 746 cases (+4) (9 deaths)

St. Croix - 493 cases (+8) (5 deaths)

Taylor - 69 cases (1 death) (+1)

Trempealeau - 336 cases (2 deaths)

Vernon - 64 cases (+2)

Vilas - 53 cases

Walworth - 1,335 cases (+21) (23 deaths)

Washburn - 47 cases (+2)

Washington - 1066 cases (+27) (22 deaths)

Waukesha - 4,234 cases (+46) (58 deaths)

Waupaca - 453 cases (+11) (15 deaths)

Waushara - 116 cases (+1) (1 death)

Winnebago - 1,176 cases (+12) (18 deaths)

Wood - 291 cases (+5) (1 death)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Alger - 10 cases

Baraga - 5 cases

Chippewa - 28 cases (+1)

Delta - 76 cases (+6) (3 deaths)

Dickinson - 54 cases (+2) (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 112 cases (1 death)

Houghton – 43 cases

Iron - 19 cases (1 death)

Keweenaw - 2 cases

Luce - 3 cases

Mackinac - 21 cases

Marquette - 145 cases (+4) (11 deaths)

Menominee - 119 cases (+2)

Ontonagon – 11 cases (+1)

Schoolcraft - 12 cases

