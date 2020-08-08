WARMER, AND MUGGY THIS WEEKEND

A complex of storms will move across northern Wisconsin this morning. The widespread rain threat stays mainly to the north of Green Bay... with only a spotty shower or storm expected SOUTH. The SEVERE RISK IS LOW, but any storms could bring frequent lightning, brief heavy downpours, and wind gusts to 40 mph.

The northern storm threat should end by mid-morning and we'll see a mix of sun and clouds through the day. During the afternoon, scattered storms could pop up; but the activity should be rather hit-or-miss in nature. It's going to be a breezy day with a southwest wing gusting to 20 or 25 mph. The humidity will also be higher today with dew points into the 70s. Afternoon highs should push into the mid 80s.

While most storms will fade away this evening, spotty showers remain possible overnight with partly cloudy skies. Given the higher humidity, it will be a warm night with lows staying in the 70s around the Fox Valley. Sunday will be even hotter and still muggy with highs into the upper 80s. The heat index could rise into the mid 90s. While much of the day Sunday is likely dry, a round of storms will be possible late Sunday afternoon and into the night. Some of those storms could be strong-to-severe... so check back for updates.

After a lingering storm chance Monday... mainly in the morning, some pleasant and less humid weather returns for the mid-week. While Monday will still be muggy, dew points should drop back into the upper 50s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Both days should be dry with highs in the low-to-mid 80s. The humidity ticks back up again by Thursday. Afternoon highs should rise back into the mid 80s to end the week. A stray PM storm may develop Thursday with more spotty storms on Friday.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY UNTIL 7PM

TODAY: S 10-20 KTS WAVES: 3-5'

SUNDAY: SW 10-15 KTS WAVES: 2-3′

TODAY: Morning storms... mainly NORTH. Partly cloudy with spotty PM storms. Humid and breezy. HIGH: 84

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy with spotty showers possible. LOW: 70

SUNDAY: Hot, muggy and breezy at times. Heat index into the 90s. Sun and clouds with a round of storms arriving LATE. HIGH: 88 LOW: 71

MONDAY: Lingering storms... mainly early. Still warm and muggy, but the humidity drops late. HIGH: 85 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably warm, but less humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly warmer. Still comfortable. HIGH: 84 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: Warm and slightly humid. A stray afternoon shower or storm? HIGH: 85 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: Warm and humid. A mix of sun and clouds with a spotty PM storm. HIGH: 85 LOW: 66

