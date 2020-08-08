Advertisement

State Patrol: 1 arrested, 1 cited for OWI following overnight crash near Bellevue

(NBC15)
By WBAY news staff
Aug. 8, 2020
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say two people were arrested for charges of OWI following an overnight crash in Bellevue Saturday.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, authorities were called to the intersection of Bellevue Street and Industrial Drive near Bellevue at 2:42 a.m.

The State Patrol says a 1999 Chevrolet Suburban, driven by Ulysses Alavez, 29, of Green Bay, entered the intersection the same time as a 2005 GMC Envoy, driven by Philip Laskowski, 42, of De Pere.

Authorities say the vehicles then collided.

Both drivers were taken into custody for OWI, were hospitalized for minor injuries. Officials say Alavez was taken to St. Vincent Hospital, and Laskowski was taken to Aurora.

According to authorities, Alavez was cited for Operating While Intoxicated 2nd offense, and Laskowski was taken into custody at the Brown County jail for Operating While Intoxicated 4th offense.

At this time, the State Patrol is investigating the crash and the OWI’s.

