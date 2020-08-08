Advertisement

State confirms another 1,165 cases, 6 new COVID-19 deaths

Generic Wisconsin COVID-19 graphic
Generic Wisconsin COVID-19 graphic(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin reported six new deaths in COVID-19 patients Saturday, raising the statewide total to 996. The state says 1.7% of confirmed cases have passed away.

Two of the new deaths were reported in Brown County. The other deaths were reported in Kenosha and Milwaukee Counties. No information about the patients who died were immediately released to Action 2 News.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has confirmed another 1,165 cases. The all-time count since testing began earlier this year is now at 59,933 for the state.

The percent of positive cases out of the new test results went up to 8.9%, an increase from Friday’s report of 7%. On Thursday, the percentage was at 4.7%.

The state reported another 11,997 negative tests Saturday, for a cumulative total of 986,945.

A total of 13,162 people were tested within the past 24 hours. State health officials say they have now tested 1,046,878 people.

There are 9,636 active cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin. That’s 16.1% of confirmed cases, a slight decrease from Friday’s 16.2%.

DHS reports 49,283 recoveries. That’s 82.3% of confirmed cases, a slight increase from Friday’s report, which was at 82.1%.

In addition, the DHS announced another 50 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 on Saturday.

CLICK HERE to track all data released on coronavirus in Wisconsin.

The state says 19% of all hospital beds are available at this time.

Out of the 311 total COVID-19 patients hospitalized across Wisconsin, 96 are in the ICU.

Another 152 people still have pending test results for COVID-19.

Need a COVID-19 test? CLICK HERE to find a community testing site.

Wisconsin (Counties listed in bold were reported to have new cases. These numbers are from the DHS, county health departments may report different numbers):

  • Adams - 85 cases (+3) (2 deaths)
  • Ashland - 24 cases (1 death)
  • Barron - 291 cases (+9) (3 deaths)
  • Bayfield - 23 cases (+1) (1 death)
  • Brown - 4,240 cases (+47) (54 deaths) (+2)
  • Buffalo - 43 cases (2 deaths) (adjusted from Friday’s DHS report of 44 cases)
  • Burnett - 22 cases (+1) (1 death)
  • Calumet - 313 cases (+17) (2 deaths)
  • Chippewa - 227 cases (+4)
  • Clark - 183 cases (7 deaths)
  • Columbia - 245 case (+4) (1 death)
  • Crawford - 74 cases (+2)
  • Dane - 4,492 cases (+56) (38 deaths)
  • Dodge - 808 cases (+26) (5 deaths)
  • Door - 103 cases (+1) (3 deaths)
  • Douglas - 172 cases (+13)
  • Dunn - 122 cases (+3)
  • Eau Claire - 574 cases (+11) (4 deaths)
  • Florence - 8 cases (+1)
  • Fond du Lac - 635 cases (+23) (7 deaths)
  • Forest - 59 cases (4 deaths)
  • Grant - 352 cases (+6) (15 deaths)
  • Green - 158 cases (+9) (1 death)
  • Green Lake - 55 cases
  • Iowa - 79 cases (+5)
  • Iron - 74 cases (1 death)
  • Jackson - 58 cases (+3) (1 death)
  • Jefferson - 624 cases (+12) (5 deaths)
  • Juneau - 137 cases (+2) (1 death)
  • Kenosha - 2,659 cases (+50) (60 deaths) (+1)
  • Kewaunee - 130 cases (+3) (2 deaths)
  • La Crosse - 896 cases (+7) (1 death)
  • Lafayette - 130 cases (+8)
  • Langlade - 63 cases (+4) (1 death)
  • Lincoln - 68 cases (+1)
  • Manitowoc - 332 cases (+7) (1 death)
  • Marathon - 629 cases (+6) (9 deaths)
  • Marinette - 387 cases (+11) (3 deaths)
  • Marquette - 79 cases (+3) (1 death)
  • Menominee - 22 cases (+2)
  • Milwaukee - 20,920 cases (+283) (456 deaths) (+3)
  • Monroe - 242 cases (2 deaths)
  • Oconto - 237 cases (+18)
  • Oneida - 124 cases (+12)
  • Outagamie - 1,236 cases (+28) (14 deaths)
  • Ozaukee - 676 cases (+29) (17 deaths)
  • Pepin - 42 cases
  • Pierce - 209 cases (+5) (2 deaths)
  • Polk - 131 cases (+5) (2 deaths)
  • Portage - 405 cases (+16)
  • Price - 33 cases (+4)
  • Racine - 3,499 cases (+40) (78 deaths)
  • Richland - 37 cases (+1) (4 deaths)
  • Rock - 1,425 (+15) (26 deaths)
  • Rusk - 20 cases (+3) (1 death)
  • Sauk - 433 cases (+8) (3 deaths)
  • Sawyer - 59 cases (+7)
  • Shawano - 190 cases (+12)
  • Sheboygan - 742 cases (+9) (9 deaths)
  • St. Croix - 485 cases (+4) (5 deaths)
  • Taylor - 69 cases (+5)
  • Trempealeau - 336 cases (+4) (2 deaths)
  • Vernon - 62 cases (+3)
  • Vilas - 53 cases (+5)
  • Walworth - 1,314 cases (+16) (23 deaths)
  • Washburn - 45 cases (+4)
  • Washington - 1039 cases (+48) (22 deaths)
  • Waukesha - 4,188 cases (+158) (58 deaths)
  • Waupaca - 442 cases (+12) (15 deaths)
  • Waushara - 115 cases (+1) (1 death)
  • Winnebago - 1,164 cases (+40) (18 deaths)
  • Wood - 286 cases (+10) (1 death)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

  • Alger - 10 cases (+2)
  • Baraga - 5 cases
  • Chippewa - 27 cases
  • Delta - 70 cases (3 deaths)
  • Dickinson - 52 cases (+1) (2 deaths)
  • Gogebic - 112 cases (+9) (1 death)
  • Houghton – 43 cases (+1)
  • Iron - 19 cases (1 death)
  • Keweenaw - 2 cases
  • Luce - 3 cases
  • Mackinac - 21 cases
  • Marquette - 141 cases (+2) (11 deaths)
  • Menominee - 117 cases (+6)
  • Ontonagon – 10 cases (+5)
  • Schoolcraft - 12 cases

Symptoms:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

  • Fever of 100.4 or higher
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • Chills
  • Repeated shaking with chills
  • Muscle pain
  • Headache
  • Sore throat
  • New loss of taste or smell

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:

  • Trouble breathing
  • Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
  • New confusion or inability to rouse
  • Bluish lips or face
  • The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

  • The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.
  • To help prevent the spread of the virus:
  • Stay at least six feet away from other people
  • Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick
  • Stay at home as much as possible
  • Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments
  • Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care
  • Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fire quickly extinguished at Manitowoc Co. Sheriff’s Office

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to the Sheriff’s Office, fire alarms went off around 6 a.m. on Saturday inside of the Sheriff’s Office on the 1000 block of South 9th Street.

News

State Patrol: 1 arrested, 1 cited for OWI following overnight crash near Bellevue

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, authorities were called to the intersection of Bellevue Street and Industrial Drive near Bellevue at 2:42 a.m.

News

Authorities: Kenosha police officer shot; suspect sought

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Kenosha Police Department said in a statement the 30-year-old officer was transported to a hospital, and his injury is not believed to be life-threatening.

News

New CDC Report Shows Children of Color are Disproportionately Affected by Coronavirus

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dana Munro
A new CDC study finds Black and Latino kids are more affected by the Coronavirus and a related inflammatory disease than white kids.

Latest News

News

New CDC Guidelines Advise Against Wearing Masks with Vents

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dana Munro
The CDC came out with new mask guidelines this week that report wearing masks with vents or valves can be dangerous. Opt for cloth masks instead.

News

State unemployment payments still backlogged, Congress disagrees on relief package

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Elise Romas
Wisconsin DWD is still dealing with a backlog of unemployment benefit claims. Meanwhile, Congress struggles to agree on a second Coronavirus Relief Package.

News

Make-A-Wish grants De Pere boy’s wish to be a “worker man” for the day

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Emily Matesic
A five year old boy from De Pere had his wish to be a construction worker granted by the Make-A-Wish Foundation and Miron Construction.

News

WATCH: Dominic's day as a worker man

Updated: 21 hours ago
Make-A-Wish dream come true for a De Pere boy.

News

Kanye West’s nomination papers challenged in Wisconsin

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
One challenge filed Friday with the Wisconsin Election Commission alleges that West’s nomination papers were delivered too late and don’t properly list his residency.

News

Drug users seeking treatment amid the pandemic

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Sarah Thomsen
the rate of people showing up for appointments surged from 50 percent pre-pandemic to 85 percent now.