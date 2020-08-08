New CDC Report Shows Children of Color are Disproportionately Affected by Coronavirus

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday that children of color are much more likely to get the Coronavirus than white children.

The study found that Hispanic kids are eight times more likely to be hospitalized with the virus than white children and Black kids are about five times more likely.

Though the disparities are larger in kids than adults, experts say the reason for the gap may be that many parents of color are unable to quarantine.

University of California, San Francisco Assistant Professor of Pediatrics Dr. Amy Beck says parents of color ”tend to be essential workers. They’re more likely to be working in workplaces where they are exposed to multiple other people. They’re much less likely to have jobs where they can work from home and be protected, and unfortunately, this makes their children more vulnerable as well.”

While health experts say kids don’t tend to get as sick from the virus as adults, some kids do get an inflammatory condition that has been linked to COVID-19 and can make them very sick.

Three-quarters of the children with this syndrome are Black or Latino, according to the study.

