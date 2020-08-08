New CDC Guidelines Advise Against Wearing Masks with Vents

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidelines this week on masks. They report that masks with vents or valves do more harm than good, allowing the virus to escape and potentially infect people nearby.

However, public health experts also deter people from using the top-of-the-line N95 masks, saying they should be reserved for health care workers. Luckily, updated research now suggests the best masks for us to wear are the easiest to get.

Gavin MacGregor-Skinner, a public health expert for Penn State University, says, ”It should be really tightly-woven fabric. Bed sheets make ideal facial masks because they can be cleaned and the woven material is really tight. So again, anything like that works well. Any material that stretches does not make a good mask because it will allow those respiratory drops to escape.”

A University of Washington forecast predicts that nearly 300 thousand Americans will die of the Coronavirus by December 1st.

But, if 95 percent of Americans wear masks, that number could drop by about 70 thousand.

Many front line workers say they’ve had enough of people refusing not to wear masks.

Emergency Medicine Physician Dr. Desmond Carson says, “That’s a very, very little effort, minimal effort to minimize loss of life. It’s ridiculous. It’s disrespectful. It’s inhumane. We’re human beings.”

Still, Americans all over the country continue to protest mask mandates saying it is a violation of their civil liberties.

