Advertisement

New CDC Guidelines Advise Against Wearing Masks with Vents

Experts suggest using cloth masks instead
The CDC advises using cloth masks over masks with valves or vents.
The CDC advises using cloth masks over masks with valves or vents.
By Dana Munro
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidelines this week on masks. They report that masks with vents or valves do more harm than good, allowing the virus to escape and potentially infect people nearby.

However, public health experts also deter people from using the top-of-the-line N95 masks, saying they should be reserved for health care workers. Luckily, updated research now suggests the best masks for us to wear are the easiest to get.

Gavin MacGregor-Skinner, a public health expert for Penn State University, says, ”It should be really tightly-woven fabric. Bed sheets make ideal facial masks because they can be cleaned and the woven material is really tight. So again, anything like that works well. Any material that stretches does not make a good mask because it will allow those respiratory drops to escape.”

A University of Washington forecast predicts that nearly 300 thousand Americans will die of the Coronavirus by December 1st.

But, if 95 percent of Americans wear masks, that number could drop by about 70 thousand.

Many front line workers say they’ve had enough of people refusing not to wear masks.

Emergency Medicine Physician Dr. Desmond Carson says, “That’s a very, very little effort, minimal effort to minimize loss of life. It’s ridiculous. It’s disrespectful. It’s inhumane. We’re human beings.”

Still, Americans all over the country continue to protest mask mandates saying it is a violation of their civil liberties.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New CDC Report Shows Children of Color are Disproportionately Affected by Coronavirus

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Dana Munro
A new CDC study finds Black and Latino kids are more affected by the Coronavirus and a related inflammatory disease than white kids.

News

Make-A-Wish grants De Pere boy’s wish to be a “worker man” for the day

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Emily Matesic
A five year old boy from De Pere had his wish to be a construction worker granted by the Make-A-Wish Foundation and Miron Construction.

News

WATCH: Dominic's day as a worker man

Updated: 16 hours ago
Make-A-Wish dream come true for a De Pere boy.

News

Kanye West’s nomination papers challenged in Wisconsin

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
One challenge filed Friday with the Wisconsin Election Commission alleges that West’s nomination papers were delivered too late and don’t properly list his residency.

Latest News

News

Drug users seeking treatment amid the pandemic

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Sarah Thomsen
the rate of people showing up for appointments surged from 50 percent pre-pandemic to 85 percent now.

Crime

Green Bay man sentenced to 24 years for child abuse death

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Maravilla was convicted of 1st Degree Reckless Homicide and Physical Abuse of a Child, Repeated Acts Causing Death.

News

Military planes visible in Northeast Wisconsin as part of Northern Lightning training

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Units from Wisconsin, California, Idaho, Minnesota, New York, Vermont and Virginia will participate in Northern Lightning.

News

National Criminal Justice Training Center offers free police relations webinar series

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
NCJTC launched a series of webinars in light of current national conversation. The free online courses, offered nationwide, will take a deeper look at police and community relations, how tensions got to where they are now, and ways to move forward and improve those relationships.

News

WATCH: Relations training for police

Updated: 18 hours ago
The free online courses, offered nationwide, will take a deeper look at police and community relations.

News

Grant provides ‘Hope’ for homeless mothers and children

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jeff Alexander
According to Director Shannon Wienandt, US Venture’s Basic Needs Giving Partnership has played a vital role.