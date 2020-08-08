Advertisement

Milwaukee woman claims she was tricked into signing petition for West to appear on ballot

Kanye West's unlikely White House bid is getting help qualifying for presidential ballots in key states from Republicans around the country, fueling suspicions he's being pushed to run by allies of President Donald Trump hoping to siphon support away from Joe Biden.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WISN) - A Milwaukee woman claims she was tricked into helping singer and songwriter Kanye West in his efforts to get on Wisconsin’s presidential ballot.

Hazel Lindsey reportedly told Milwaukee-based ABC affiliate WISN she was shopping on Monday when volunteers approached her asking to sign the petition.

Lindsey then claims she didn’t realize she had been mislead, until someone with the Democratic Party called her to verify.

When asked what made her trust the people who approached her, Hazel Lindsey, who now wants her name stricken from the petition, said “It’s how she approached me. She was a middle aged black woman, she said “hey, can we get you to sign this to get funding for the community?”

Lindsey said she would have kept walking and said no thank you.

When asked why, Lindsey said “Because he’s not someone I would choose to run the country.”

An attorney submitted more than 400 pages of signatures to get West on the Wisconsin presidential ballot, but now two challenges filed with the Election Commission on Friday say none of those signatures should count.

Ultimately, it will be up to the Wisconsin Election Commission to decide if his name will appear on the ballot.

