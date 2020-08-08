Fire quickly extinguished at Manitowoc Co. Sheriff’s Office

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say employees were able to quickly extinguish a fire at the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office Saturday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, fire alarms went off around 6 a.m. on Saturday inside of the Sheriff’s Office on the 1000 block of South 9th Street.

Officials say employees were then able to find a small fire in an HVAC control panel on the 2nd floor mechanical room on the Administrative side of the building.

The fire was put out by two portable fire extinguishers.

The Sheriff’s Office says there was no risk to the jail, or the inmates.

