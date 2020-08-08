Advertisement

Community groups work together to help veterans in need

Gift cards for veterans
Gift cards for veterans(WBAY)
By Dakota Sherek
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s plenty of people who now find themselves in need because of the pandemic. A couple community groups took it upon themselves to help out some veterans in Green Bay to ensure their basic needs can be met.

The Marine Corps League Door Peninsula Detachment 1130 presented Festival Foods and Kwik Trip gift cards to the veterans living in Green Bay’s veterans manor. De Pere’s Hope Lutheran Church also helped with the donation.

“Just so they can get the necessities they need for everyday life that they might be struggling with or can’t quite get because of the pandemic,” said Senior Vice Commandant Jason Maschke.

The Major General Jacob Brown Veterans Manor provides low-income housing to up to 50 veterans at a time.

“Food is a need for some of the veterans that are here because of what they’re income levels are,” said Theresa Williams, who is Activity Housing Outreach Coordinator with the Center for Veterans Issues.

Williams says beyond the gift cards, the show of support itself means a great deal to residents.

“They are very happy not only to receive things but to be able to interact with other people,” said Williams. “You can hear the joy, the socializing, usually you don’t see them hanging out in the lobby like this. So today is a good day for them so they greatly appreciate it.”

Each envelope handed out also included personalized thank you cards.

“It was wonderful, I’m glad they did this,” said Kathy Fawcett, an Army Veteran. “It lifts your morale and we greatly appreciate it. Thank you very much for this.”

“Very positive reactions, really happy, excited,” said Maschke. “It seems like it really boosted morale, it’s boosted my morale, it’s made me feel good, it’s great to see all these veterans.”

For detachment 1130 members, the support is simply a way to show thanks for their service.

“There’s a big need in this area and part of our detachment is to help out marines and veterans and we felt that this was very important and needed to be done,” said Maschke.

To support the Marine Corps League Door Peninsula Detachment 1130, a donation page can be found on the group’s website.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Milwaukee woman claims she was tricked into signing petition for West to appear on ballot

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
A Milwaukee woman claims she was tricked into helping singer and songwriter Kanye West in his efforts to get on Wisconsin’s presidential ballot.

News

State confirms another 1,165 cases, 6 new COVID-19 deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
A total of 13,162 people were tested within the past 24 hours. State health officials say they have now tested 1,046,878 people.

News

Fire quickly extinguished at Manitowoc Co. Sheriff’s Office

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to the Sheriff’s Office, fire alarms went off around 6 a.m. on Saturday inside of the Sheriff’s Office on the 1000 block of South 9th Street.

News

State Patrol: 1 arrested, 1 cited for OWI following overnight crash near Bellevue

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, authorities were called to the intersection of Bellevue Street and Industrial Drive near Bellevue at 2:42 a.m.

Latest News

News

Authorities: Kenosha police officer shot; suspect sought

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Kenosha Police Department said in a statement the 30-year-old officer was transported to a hospital, and his injury is not believed to be life-threatening.

News

New CDC Report Shows Children of Color are Disproportionately Affected by Coronavirus

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Dana Munro
A new CDC study finds Black and Latino kids are more affected by the Coronavirus and a related inflammatory disease than white kids.

News

New CDC Guidelines Advise Against Wearing Masks with Vents

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Dana Munro
The CDC came out with new mask guidelines this week that report wearing masks with vents or valves can be dangerous. Opt for cloth masks instead.

News

State unemployment payments still backlogged, Congress disagrees on relief package

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Elise Romas
Wisconsin DWD is still dealing with a backlog of unemployment benefit claims. Meanwhile, Congress struggles to agree on a second Coronavirus Relief Package.

News

Make-A-Wish grants De Pere boy’s wish to be a “worker man” for the day

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
|
By Emily Matesic
A five year old boy from De Pere had his wish to be a construction worker granted by the Make-A-Wish Foundation and Miron Construction.

News

WATCH: Dominic's day as a worker man

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:59 PM CDT
Make-A-Wish dream come true for a De Pere boy.