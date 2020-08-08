Community groups work together to help veterans in need

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s plenty of people who now find themselves in need because of the pandemic. A couple community groups took it upon themselves to help out some veterans in Green Bay to ensure their basic needs can be met.

The Marine Corps League Door Peninsula Detachment 1130 presented Festival Foods and Kwik Trip gift cards to the veterans living in Green Bay’s veterans manor. De Pere’s Hope Lutheran Church also helped with the donation.

“Just so they can get the necessities they need for everyday life that they might be struggling with or can’t quite get because of the pandemic,” said Senior Vice Commandant Jason Maschke.

The Major General Jacob Brown Veterans Manor provides low-income housing to up to 50 veterans at a time.

“Food is a need for some of the veterans that are here because of what they’re income levels are,” said Theresa Williams, who is Activity Housing Outreach Coordinator with the Center for Veterans Issues.

Williams says beyond the gift cards, the show of support itself means a great deal to residents.

“They are very happy not only to receive things but to be able to interact with other people,” said Williams. “You can hear the joy, the socializing, usually you don’t see them hanging out in the lobby like this. So today is a good day for them so they greatly appreciate it.”

Each envelope handed out also included personalized thank you cards.

“It was wonderful, I’m glad they did this,” said Kathy Fawcett, an Army Veteran. “It lifts your morale and we greatly appreciate it. Thank you very much for this.”

“Very positive reactions, really happy, excited,” said Maschke. “It seems like it really boosted morale, it’s boosted my morale, it’s made me feel good, it’s great to see all these veterans.”

For detachment 1130 members, the support is simply a way to show thanks for their service.

“There’s a big need in this area and part of our detachment is to help out marines and veterans and we felt that this was very important and needed to be done,” said Maschke.

To support the Marine Corps League Door Peninsula Detachment 1130, a donation page can be found on the group’s website.

