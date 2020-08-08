Advertisement

A STEAMY, THEN STORMY SUNDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
It will be muggy overnight with patchy fog. A few spotty storms are possible, but severe weather is not likely.

Expect a very warm & very humid Sunday with a partly sunny sky. Some afternoon storms are possible... With storms becoming more likely in the evening and overnight. Sunday's storms could be strong to severe. Expect heavy downpours, hail and gusty - possibly damaging winds. Be sure to keep informed!

Some storms will linger into Monday as a cold front passes through. Behind the front humidity will drop and it will be much more comfortable and pleasant Tuesday into Wednesday. It turns slightly humid Thursday... And even more humid Friday into Saturday when a few spotty thundershowers will be possible.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SUNDAY: SSW 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

MONDAY: SW BEC WNW 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy. Patchy fog possible along with a few spotty t’showers. LOW: 70

SUNDAY: Hot, muggy and breezy at times. Heat index into the 90s. Sun and clouds with a round of storms arriving LATE. HIGH: 88 LOW: 72

MONDAY: Lingering storms... mainly early. Still warm and muggy, but the humidity drops late. HIGH: 85 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably warm, but less humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly warmer. Still comfortable. HIGH: 83 LOW: 61

THURSDAY: Warm and slightly humid. A stray afternoon shower or storm? HIGH: 84 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: Warm and humid. A mix of sun and clouds with a spotty PM storm. HIGH: 85 LOW: 65

SATURDAY: Warm and humid. Again a few spotty storms possible. HIGH: 84

