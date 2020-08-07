Advertisement

WEDC’s “We’re All In” campaign encourages people to stay healthy and buy local

WEDC's secretary made a stop in Green Bay's Broadway District to encourage the community to actively participate in the state's recovery efforts.
By Kati Anderson
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As businesses still struggle to get back on their feet in the wake of closures due to the pandemic, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation is re-enforcing that we're all in this together.

"We're All In" is a campaign to urge community members to support health and safety measures and your local businesses.

WEDC Secretary and CEO, Missy Hughes made a stop in Green Bay's Broadway District to encourage the community to actively participate in the state's recovery efforts.

She toured a couple of the district's small businesses to check in and to see what best practices they have implemented to stay open.

The economic development corporation aims to provide $75 million of relief to 30,000 small businesses across the state, but it's still a long road to financial recovery

“That’s that concept of leveraging dollars. Those dollars came from the CARES Act, but we’re going to use them to remind people that buying local and supporting local businesses is really about the quality of the life in Wisconsin,” said Hughes.

So far WEDC has approved more than $50 million in grants to more than 22,000 small businesses.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

