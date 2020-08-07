STEAMY, SOMETIMES STORMY WEEKEND

Partly cloudy skies and milder 60s overnight tonight... Meanwhile, a large complex of storms developing across Minnesota will drop east and southeast, possibly reaching the FAR northwest portion of the area by daybreak. We all have a good chance of those showers and storms passing through the rest of the area during the morning hours. The SEVERE RISK IS LOW, but any storms could bring brief heavy downpours along with wind gusts to 40 mph.

Then after a brief break... More scattered storms will pop-up later Saturday afternoon and evening. Otherwise Saturday will be a breezy, warm and more humid day. Sunday will be even warmer and more humid with FELL-LIKE temperatures mostly into the low 90s. While much of the day Sunday is likely dry, more storms will be possible Sunday late afternoon and night. Some of those storms could be strong - so keep informed.

After a lingering storm chance Monday, some pleasant and less humid weather returns for Tuesday and Wednesday. Humidity sneaks up again by Thursday along with a chance of a stray afternoon t’shower. Other storms could pop-up Friday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SATURDAY: SSW 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-5′ small craft advisory possible

SUNDAY: SW 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: A fair evening. A bit humid. Daybreak storms northwest. LOW: 64

SATURDAY: Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a few others later and evening. Humid and breezy. HIGH: 83 LOW: 69

SUNDAY: Hot, muggy and breezy. Heat index reaching the 90s. Partly cloudy. More thunderstorms arrive at late or at night. HIGH: 88 LOW: 70

MONDAY: Lingering storms - Mostly early. Breezy and warm, but humidity drops by evening. HIGH: 85 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm, but less humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and slightly humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 62

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and a bit humid. A stray afternoon t’shower? HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: Warm and a bit humid. Clouds and sun with just a few afternoon t’showers. HIGH: 84

