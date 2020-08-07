Preston and Za’Darius Smith look for more sacks, more fumbles and more energy in 2020

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Year two under Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has begun and the Smith brothers are ready to bring more sacks, more fumbles and more energy in 2020.

Outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith and his personality stole the show when talking to media on Friday.

“GOOD EVENING LADIES AND GENTLEMAN, HOW YA DOING? ZA’DARIUS SMITH,” as he opened his presser.

Meanwhile, outside linebacker Preston Smith played it cool and collected.

“Z has got a lot of energy,” Smith said. “I have a great personality too, but it’s all about the right questions.”

So what makes the Smith brothers connection so strong?

“We know each other so well on the field that that’s what makes us play even better when we are on the field together,” Preston explained.

According to Za’Darius, it’s also about competing.

“When you got good edge rushers or when he makes a big play...I want to make a big play,” Za’Darius said.

The Smith’s will have to out do themselves after combining for 25 and 1/2 sacks. However, the defense wants more turnovers.

“We had so many attempts, but we didn’t get the ball out,” Za’Darius said.

Preston explained forcing turnovers was always an emphasis, but now more than ever.

“We work that everyday in practice with coach Smith,” Preston said. “We put an emphasis on it this year and even coach was like we had a lot of sacks and attempts to get the ball out, but the quarterbacks did a good job at shielding the ball.”

The Smith’s 2019 season will be a tough act to follow. However, both said they are up for the challenge this season.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.