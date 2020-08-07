Advertisement

Power 2 Change Extended Interview: Robyn Davis

Robyn Davis talks about advocating for diversity, equity and inclusion.
By Cami Rapson
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Robyn Davis is the president and CEO of the Brown County United Way. She’s worked in the non-profit sector for more than a decade, heading Green Bay’s Freedom House before that. While Davis works to connect people, resources and ideas, she’s also leading important discussions on racial disparities.

Robyn Davis talks about advocating for diversity, equity and inclusion, and tells us where she draws her strength, in our extended Power 2 Change conversation.

LEARN MORE: https://www.browncountyunitedway.org/; A United Way Forward

