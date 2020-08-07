Power 2 Change Extended Interview: Robyn Davis

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Robyn Davis is the president and CEO of the Brown County United Way. She’s worked in the non-profit sector for more than a decade, heading Green Bay’s Freedom House before that. While Davis works to connect people, resources and ideas, she’s also leading important discussions on racial disparities.

Robyn Davis talks about advocating for diversity, equity and inclusion, and tells us where she draws her strength, in our extended Power 2 Change conversation.

LEARN MORE: https://www.browncountyunitedway.org/; A United Way Forward

When we talk about how we move forward, each within our spheres of influence then, we need to have that lens—so that the solutions that we are crafting are really going to be impactful.

