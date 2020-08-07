Advertisement

Kanye West’s nomination papers challenged in Wisconsin

Rapper Kanye West’s attempt to get on Wisconsin’s presidential ballot as a third-party candidate is being challenged.
FILE - In this Sunday, July 19, 2020, file photo, Kanye West makes his first presidential campaign appearance, in North Charleston, S.C. West filed signatures on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Ohio, to run for president as an independent candidate in November.
FILE - In this Sunday, July 19, 2020, file photo, Kanye West makes his first presidential campaign appearance, in North Charleston, S.C. West filed signatures on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Ohio, to run for president as an independent candidate in November.(Lauren Petracca Ipetracca/The Post And Courier via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Rapper Kanye West’s attempt to get on Wisconsin’s presidential ballot as a third-party candidate is being challenged.

One challenge filed Friday with the Wisconsin Election Commission alleges that West’s nomination papers were delivered too late and don’t properly list his residency. Another challenge raises issues including illegible signatures.

The first challenge was filed by Joseph R. Santeler. Filing papers didn’t include further identifying information. The other came from several people identifying themselves as Wisconsin voters.

Lane Ruhland, a former general counsel for the Wisconsin Republican Party who dropped off West’s nomination papers this week, didn’t immediately return a voicemail message on Friday.

Democrats allege that Republicans are pushing West’s candidacy in several states to siphon votes away from Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Wisconsin is expected to be a key swing state in the race after President Donald Trump narrowly won the state in 2016.

