Jury selection underway in long-delayed double murder trial

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Jury selection is underway Friday for a long-delayed double murder trial in Brown County.

The Jacob Cayer trial is scheduled to begin Aug. 10 in Brown County Court. Jury selection was held Friday at the KI Convention to allow for social distancing.

Cayer is charged with two counts of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and one count of Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide for a 2016 attack at his ex-girlfriend’s home in Hobart.

On June 7, 2016, Cayer broke into the home and stabbed to death Sabrina Teague, 25, and her mother, Heesun “Sunny” Teague, 63, according to prosecutors.

A criminal complaint states Cayer told investigators he got into a fight with his dad, went to Teague’s house, broke in through Sabrina’s window, and attacked her mother in the bathroom.

Cayer then attacked Sabrina and Sabrina’s boyfriend, Joel Kennedy, according to the complaint.

The struggle moved to the garage, where Kennedy was stabbed. Kennedy hit Cayer in the head with a shovel. Kennedy went back in the house and called 911 from a bedroom. Joel Kennedy survived.

Officers found Sunny Teague dead at the scene. A responding officer attempted to save Sabrina’s life, but it was too late.

A Brown County K-9 found Cayer hiding in tall grass near the Teague home on Riverdale Dr. Cayer responded, “I don’t have the knife. I left it in the house. I don’t have the knife.”

Police found a backpack with zip ties, knives, rope, duct tape, gloves and a hammer near a bicycle in the yard. Similar materials were found near Heesun Teague’s body, according to prosecutors.

The district attorney called the stabbings “a very violent event.”

Cayer has been in and out of competency since charges were filed in 2016. Last November, a judge ordered Cayer to a mental health institution and to take medication against his objections.

During that November hearing, Dr. Christian Engen of the Wisconsin Forensic Unit testified that she did not believe Cayer understood the seriousness of the case. Engen described Cayer as “gleeful” during discussions about the case.

Cayer demanded to be found competent and for his trial to move forward.

In June, the court scheduled Cayer’s trial to begin in August.

Cayer has been through several attorneys, which has also delayed the case.

Cayer is being held on a $5 million bond.

