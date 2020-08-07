Advertisement

Jury selection underway in long-delayed double murder trial

The Jacob Cayer trial is scheduled to begin Aug. 10 in Brown County Court.
Jacob Cayer's jury selection at the KI Convention Center in Green Bay. Aug. 7, 2020.
Jacob Cayer's jury selection at the KI Convention Center in Green Bay. Aug. 7, 2020.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Jury selection is underway Friday for a long-delayed double murder trial in Brown County.

The Jacob Cayer trial is scheduled to begin Aug. 10 in Brown County Court. Jury selection was held Friday at the KI Convention to allow for social distancing.

Cayer is charged with two counts of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and one count of Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide for a 2016 attack at his ex-girlfriend’s home in Hobart.

On June 7, 2016, Cayer broke into the home and stabbed to death Sabrina Teague, 25, and her mother, Heesun “Sunny” Teague, 63, according to prosecutors.

A criminal complaint states Cayer told investigators he got into a fight with his dad, went to Teague’s house, broke in through Sabrina’s window, and attacked her mother in the bathroom.

Cayer then attacked Sabrina and Sabrina’s boyfriend, Joel Kennedy, according to the complaint.

The struggle moved to the garage, where Kennedy was stabbed. Kennedy hit Cayer in the head with a shovel. Kennedy went back in the house and called 911 from a bedroom. Joel Kennedy survived.

Officers found Sunny Teague dead at the scene. A responding officer attempted to save Sabrina’s life, but it was too late.

A Brown County K-9 found Cayer hiding in tall grass near the Teague home on Riverdale Dr. Cayer responded, “I don’t have the knife. I left it in the house. I don’t have the knife.”

Police found a backpack with zip ties, knives, rope, duct tape, gloves and a hammer near a bicycle in the yard. Similar materials were found near Heesun Teague’s body, according to prosecutors.

The district attorney called the stabbings “a very violent event.”

Cayer has been in and out of competency since charges were filed in 2016. Last November, a judge ordered Cayer to a mental health institution and to take medication against his objections.

During that November hearing, Dr. Christian Engen of the Wisconsin Forensic Unit testified that she did not believe Cayer understood the seriousness of the case. Engen described Cayer as “gleeful” during discussions about the case.

Cayer demanded to be found competent and for his trial to move forward.

In June, the court scheduled Cayer’s trial to begin in August.

Cayer has been through several attorneys, which has also delayed the case.

Cayer is being held on a $5 million bond.

Action 2 News will have coverage of the Cayer trial next week.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Milwaukee chief demoted over tear-gas use, other concerns

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Todd Richmond
Morales joined the Milwaukee department in 1993 and was appointed chief in February 2018.

Economy

WEDC’s “We’re All In” campaign encourages people to stay healthy and buy local

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kati Anderson
WEDC Secretary and CEO, Missy Hughes made a stop in Green Bay's Broadway District to encourage the community to actively participate in the state's recovery efforts.

Power 2 Change

Power 2 Change Extended Interview: Robyn Davis

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Cami Rapson
While Davis works to connect people, resources and ideas, she’s also leading important discussions on racial disparities.

News

Power 2 Change Web Exclusive: Robyn Davis

Updated: 12 hours ago
As president and CEO of the Brown County United Way, Robyn Davis connects people, resources and ideas to have a positive change in our community.

Latest News

Power 2 Change

Power 2 Change: United Way CEO Robyn Davis

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Cami Rapson
Davis was homeless for a time growing up, became an attorney, then judge, worked in ministry and oversaw Freedom House in Green Bay before stepping into the lead role at United Way.

Power 2 Change

Get 2 the Point: Brown County United Way’s Robyn Davis on Power 2 Change

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Cami Rapson
This is the second appearance on our Get 2 the Point podcast for Davis, the president and CEO of the Brown County United Way.

News

All Appleton polling locations will be open for primary election

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jason Zimmerman
Mayor Jake Woodford says he wants to prevent chaos that happened in communities that consolidated polls in April due to the coronavirus pandemic.

VOD Recordings

WATCH: Honoring Arnie Wolff

Updated: 15 hours ago
How Lt. Wolff's story helps others learn about firefighting.

VOD Recordings

WATCH: Rock 'n Roll orchestra

Updated: 15 hours ago
The Rock Infused Orchestra plays on.

News

The importance of remembering Green Bay firefighter Arnie Wolff

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Sarah Thomsen
Thursday, August 13th, the whole department will remember Wolff and spend the day talking about that fire and changes made since then.