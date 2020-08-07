Advertisement

Judge rejects plea in former school staffer assault case

The court declined to accept a plea at this time “due to public interest issue,” according to online court records.
Courtney Roznowski appears in court. Sept. 5, 2019 (WBAY Photo)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Brown County judge has rejected a plea agreement between prosecutors and a former school staffer charged with sexually assaulting a student.

Courtney Roznowski, 32, appeared before Judge Donald Zuidmulder Thursday for a plea/sentencing hearing. The court declined to accept a plea at this time “due to public interest issue,” according to online court records.

Action 2 News does not know what was in the plea agreement.

Roznowski is charged with three counts of Sex Assault of Student by School Staff and two counts of Exposing Genitals/Pubic Area/Intimate Parts to a Child.

A criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News states police received a report from Child Protective Services detailing allegations that a Green Bay Southwest High School staffer had a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student.

An employee at Southwest told police that Roznowski would escort the teen through hallways and was "unusually close with him." Word had spread through staff regarding an "inappropriate relationship" between Roznowski and the teen.

Roznowski eventually told investigators about a sexual relationship with the teen, according to the complaint. She said she was initially a mentor to the student and they started meeting up near his home. She said that she loved him “in the way I didn’t want to see anything happen to him.”

Roznowski said she was having "extensive personal issues" in her life and had been drinking a lot.

The victim confirmed the two sexual encounters with Roznowski. He said Roznowski told him that he was "special and deserved special things."

Roznowski’s next court hearing is scheduled for Aug. 27.

