HUMIDITY RISING... SHOWERS & STORMS AT TIMES THIS WEEKEND

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
First Alert Weather meteorologists
First Alert Weather meteorologists(WBAY)
By Steve Beylon
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
High pressure aloft in our atmosphere will allow for plenty of sunshine across northeast Wisconsin. Today is going to be a warm again, as high temperatures rise into the upper 70s near the lakeshore, with low to mid 80s inland. For the time being, the air is relatively dry, but a south wind will cause the dew point to rise late in the day. You’ll probably notice the humidity increasing by this evening.

Like it or not, the weekend is going to be mega-muggy, especially on Sunday where it’s going to feel a bit tropical. By then, the heat index is expected to rise into the 90s.

The increased humidity will also aid in fueling clusters of showers and thunderstorms. Look for a round of rain and thunder late tonight and through Saturday morning. Then, after a break, we’ll see a second wave of thunderstorms Sunday night and into early Monday. So if you have outdoor plans, it looks like Sunday will be the drier of the two weekend days (but it will be hot and muggy). While there will be some dry weather in between these rain chances, some of the thunderstorms Sunday night may have locally heavy rain and perhaps some gusty winds... Keep informed with your weekend weather!

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

TODAY: S 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

SATURDAY: S 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-5′

TODAY: Bright sunshine. Warm again. Turning humid late. HIGH: 83

TONIGHT: A fair evening. Late thundershowers. A bit humid. LOW: 64

SATURDAY: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Humid and breezy. HIGH: 81 LOW: 67

SUNDAY: Hot, muggy and breezy. Heat index reaching the 90s. Partly cloudy. More thunderstorms arrive at NIGHT. HIGH: 88 LOW: 71

MONDAY: Early thunderstorms. Humid and breezy. Clearing skies in the afternoon. HIGH: 85 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm, but less humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and slightly humid. HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and a bit humid. HIGH: 84

