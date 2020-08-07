Grant provides ‘Hope’ for homeless mothers and children

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Over the past 20 years, House of Hope in Green Bay has helped hundreds of young mothers with children transition from homelessness to independent living.

According to Director Shannon Wienandt, US Venture’s Basic Needs Giving Partnership has played a vital role.

"They don't just donate funds, they really get involved and they help you meet other people who are doing things that could benefit the clients you're serving too, and they create this network of people that you can learn and grow from," says Wienandt.

Thanks to a $300,000 grant over three years from the Basic Needs Giving Partnership, House of Hope is in the process of getting licensed by the state to open Wisconsin’s first youth shelter, with a focus on supporting pregnant and parenting youth under the age of 18.

"Fill a gap in our community and in the state really, currently youth don't really have a place to go if they're experiencing homelessness unless they are in the juvenile system and they have experienced some legal trouble. Right now if a youth were to access shelter care they likely would have to find someone else to take their child if they had children or that child would be put into foster care," explains Wienandt.

Wienandt says the shelter will be able to serve up to 12 youth at a time, for 30 days, while offering medical and counseling services, as well as programs on life skills, nutrition, health and wellness, and a heavy focus on education.

“It will focus on some fun too, we don’t want youth to have to live in this constant state of crisis, so while they’re with us we hope it’s a safe and enjoyable stay for them and we always have the goal of reuniting them with positive family members and positive supports, so at the end of the day we hope that they can find safe and stable living,” says Wienandt.

