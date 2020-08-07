Advertisement

Get 2 the Point: Brown County United Way’s Robyn Davis on Power 2 Change

WBAY wants to advance the conversation about race in Northeast Wisconsin.
Robyn Davis on Get 2 the Point/Power 2 Change.
Robyn Davis on Get 2 the Point/Power 2 Change.(WBAY)
By Cami Rapson
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY wants to advance the conversation about race in Northeast Wisconsin. Community members are sharing their stories about racism: how it looks and how it feels. These are honest conversations to spark a dialogue.

This is the Power 2 Change.

This is the second appearance on our Get 2 the Point podcast for Davis, the president and CEO of the Brown County United Way.  Last year, Davis talked about her work in the non-profit sector. 

Today Robyn Davis is talking about data; to advance the work of diversity, equity and inclusion and addressing racial disparities in our community.

ALL POWER 2 CHANGE REPORTS, PODCASTS AND EXTENDED INTERVIEWS: https://www.wbay.com/news/power-2-change/

